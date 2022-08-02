Police investigating fatal crash in White County

www.wlfi.com
Related
wrtv.com
Woman killed in Monday crash in White County
WHITE COUNTY — On Monday morning, the White County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East. A preliminary investigation showed that a 2020 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on County Road...
Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
WIBC.com
Crash Kills One Person In White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of two county roads in White County Monday morning. State Police say Roger Westerhouse, 70, from Monticello, was driving west on County Road 1250 South with a passenger in his car. He stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 100 and when he started driving again, a car on County Road 100 hit the passenger side of Westerhouse’s car. His car was knocked off the road and rolled over into a field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
All lanes closed SB I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County after pothole on bridge
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes were closed Wednesday on southbound I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County due to a pothole on the bridge deck. According to INDOT, crews expect repairs to last until Wednesday afternoon. Crews are diverting I-65 southbound traffic off at State Road 18, eastbound on State Road 18, then onto State Road 43.
Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on an ATV on July 18 near […]
WTHI
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
Convicted molester told girl ‘not to tell her parents’
A northern Indiana man has been convicted of molesting his friends' daughter, including while he was helping them remodel a house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
22 WSBT
Cass County MI residents concerned after "Peeping Tom" incidents
Imagine being in your home and seeing someone from outside staring through the window at you. That happened to two women in Cass County within the last week. One of the women took to Facebook to share this terrifying experience. It happened Monday night and since then the post has...
Lafayette man faces charges after 5 year old found in street
The Lafayette Police Department was called about a 5-year-old boy who was found alone in the middle of State Road 38 on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. The boy told police his mother was at work while a man called Felix was at home with his...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Woman Dies From Injuries In Crash With Deer
A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
1 dead, 1 critically injured after kayak tips over in Hobart, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after their kayak tipped over Sunday night on a small lake in Hobart, Indiana.Around 8:15 p.m., the Lake County 911 center received a call for help after a witness saw two kayakers tip over about 200 feet from shore on Robinson Lake, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.A witness went into the water to try to help them as the two people struggled in the water, and was able to swim a 54-year-old woman back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer.That woman was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Monday morning.Meantime, divers from the Lake County Dive team searched the water for the 19-year-old man who was in the kayak. His body was recovered by a Crown Point Fire Department diver around 9:10 p.m.While both kayakers had personal flotation devices with them, neither was wearing one at the time the kayak tipped over.IDNR conservation officers and the Lake County Coroner's Office are investigating.
WLFI.com
Californian sheriff officials search Logansport garage after business dispute
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport business owner is reeling after his auto garage was raided last week by northern California Sheriff officials. He now faces criminal charges in San Mateo County in California. Fiberglass Freaks owner Mark Racop is the only person in the world with permission to...
WLFI.com
One dead after motorcycle crash with deer
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry. One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oak Forest to University Park to Peotone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Whiting, Winfield, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 20. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.
WLFI.com
INDOT to close another local road
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State Road 26 west of West Lafayette will be closed beginning in October. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will replace a culvert between North county roads 650 and 750 North. An unofficial local detour uses West County Road 350 North to bypass...
WLFI.com
Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
Comments / 1