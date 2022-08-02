ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, IN

Police investigating fatal crash in White County

By Staff Reporters
WLFI.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlfi.com

Comments / 1

Related
wrtv.com

Woman killed in Monday crash in White County

WHITE COUNTY — On Monday morning, the White County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East. A preliminary investigation showed that a 2020 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on County Road...
WHITE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Half a pound of meth found during Carroll Co. traffic stop

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man and a Monticello woman were arrested after a traffic stop led to a half pound of meth being found in their vehicle. Zachary Pancake, 32, and Amanda Miller, 41, both face charges of possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also charged with a Level 2 felony charge of dealing […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man hit, killed by semi-truck on central Indiana highway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — A pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway in Montgomery County early Monday morning, Indiana State Police said. Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 near the 38-mile marker. When deputies arrived, they found a Pontiac G6 that hit the cable barrier, but weren't able to find the driver.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Crash Kills One Person In White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police responded to a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of two county roads in White County Monday morning. State Police say Roger Westerhouse, 70, from Monticello, was driving west on County Road 1250 South with a passenger in his car. He stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 100 and when he started driving again, a car on County Road 100 hit the passenger side of Westerhouse’s car. His car was knocked off the road and rolled over into a field.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
White County, IN
City
Monticello, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
White County, IN
Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Kingman man escaped on ATV days before arrest

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man who police say escaped on an ATV after providing a false name to police has now been arrested after an investigation from multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, David Robert Denny, 32, of Kingman was stopped on an ATV on July 18 near […]
KINGMAN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#White County Sheriff#Indiana State Police#Ford Edge#Dodge Durango#The White County Coroner
WTHI

Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
22 WSBT

Cass County MI residents concerned after "Peeping Tom" incidents

Imagine being in your home and seeing someone from outside staring through the window at you. That happened to two women in Cass County within the last week. One of the women took to Facebook to share this terrifying experience. It happened Monday night and since then the post has...
CASS COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Woman Dies From Injuries In Crash With Deer

A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to...
FRANKFORT, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
FRANKFORT, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Benton, Elkhart, Fulton, Jasper, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Elkhart; Fulton; Jasper; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Lake; Marshall; Newton; Noble; Porter; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENTON ELKHART FULTON JASPER KOSCIUSKO LAGRANGE LAKE LA PORTE MARSHALL NEWTON NOBLE PORTER PULASKI ST. JOSEPH STARKE STEUBEN WHITE
BENTON COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 1 critically injured after kayak tips over in Hobart, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition, after their kayak tipped over Sunday night on a small lake in Hobart, Indiana.Around 8:15 p.m., the Lake County 911 center received a call for help after a witness saw two kayakers tip over about 200 feet from shore on Robinson Lake, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.A witness went into the water to try to help them as the two people struggled in the water, and was able to swim a 54-year-old woman back to shore with the help of a Hobart police officer.That woman was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition Monday morning.Meantime, divers from the Lake County Dive team searched the water for the 19-year-old man who was in the kayak. His body was recovered by a Crown Point Fire Department diver around 9:10 p.m.While both kayakers had personal flotation devices with them, neither was wearing one at the time the kayak tipped over.IDNR conservation officers and the Lake County Coroner's Office are investigating.
HOBART, IN
WGNtv.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Lake county, IN.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Oak Forest to University Park to Peotone, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Whiting, Winfield, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 20. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT to close another local road

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State Road 26 west of West Lafayette will be closed beginning in October. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will replace a culvert between North county roads 650 and 750 North. An unofficial local detour uses West County Road 350 North to bypass...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Memorial precession held for former EMT paramedic

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Paramedics and emergency management personnel from around the state held a procession to remember one of their own on Wednesday. The Tippecanoe Emergency Ambulance Service (T.E.A.S.) EMS, along with several other departments, held a procession from Indianapolis to Lafayette for former EMS paramedic, Jenny Austin.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy