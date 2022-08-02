Social media trend encouraging people to steal Kia, Hyundai vehicles

www.azfamily.com
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 teens arrested in connection to early-morning Casa Grande shootingJeremy BerenCasa Grande, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
TikTok 'Kia Challenge' fuels rise in using USB cables to steal cars
A TikTok challenge has been linked to a spike in using USB chargers to steal Kia and Hyundai cars in Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, and beyond.
AZFamily
Caught on Camera: Brand-new pickup stolen from Peoria driveway by suspect in tow truck
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who used a tow truck to steal a pickup from the driveway of a home last weekend. It was all captured on a security camera. Police say it happened around 3...
AZFamily
On Your Side podcast explores 'Catfished for Cash'
On Your Side recovers, saves Arizona viewers over $30K in July. When you add up all the money On Your Side was able to save or recover for our viewers, it amounts to $30,100 for July. On Your Side shows you how to spot a counterfeit car seat. Updated: 23...
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
techeblog.com
What It’s Like to Ride a Backyard Roller Coaster Built by a Grandpa for His Grandchildren in Arizona
Gary Dykman wanted to spoil his grandchildren, but rather than toys, he opted to build a mini amusement back, complete with a backyard roller coaster. This retired mechanic said it wasn’t too difficult to figure out and actually got the idea before his first grandchild was even born. Though...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly crash in Surprise prompts road closure on Loop 303; DPS investigating
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say they are investigating a deadly crash that happened in the Northwest Valley. The incident reportedly happened in Surprise, near Loop 303 and Bell Road. According to DPS officials, two cars were involved in the crash. "There were reports of...
iheart.com
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
An Arizona woman was arrested after she reportedly admitted to dumping boiling water on her father, reported 12 News. 45-year-old Justina Nicole Boloyan took care of her father, David Boloyan, in a Phoenix home, according to court documents. The court documents revealed that her father has dementia. Justina just recently...
AZFamily
Deadly crash closes Loop 303 northbound in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash that may have been caused by a wrong-way driver closed the northbound lanes of Loop 303 in Surprise on Wednesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at Bell Road. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the wreck and saw a Kia Soul with severe damage to the front of the car. It appears a Volkswagen was also involved. A line of cars were backed up leading up to the crash site. Investigators have put up crime tape.
citysuntimes.com
6 signs it’s time to replace your air conditioner
The experts at Penguin Air, Plumbing & Electrical of Phoenix share their tips on what to watch for. Replacing your home’s AC system is a major investment, so it’s no surprise that many homeowners drag their feet on the decision when it comes up. However, when those warm...
AZFamily
On Your Side recovers or saves Arizona viewers over $30K in July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- John Kurczek had a $27,000 bill hanging over his head. But thanks to On Your Side, it’s a bill he doesn’t have to pay now. “I can’t begin to tell you how elated I am that I contacted your company and your station,” John said.
AZFamily
Gilbert son grows out hair to make wig for mom
A Mesa teacher for deaf and hard-of-hearing students has started a fundraiser online to help with buying school supplies. Gilbert boy surprised with trip to San Diego Zoo thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST. |. Make-A-Wish said they’d be sending Valen on a seven-day...
AZFamily
‘The Heart of Goodyear,’ the city’s brand new civic square opens
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley project years in the making is finally ready to be revealed. Good Morning Arizona’s Steven Sarabia was there as festivities kicked off Monday morning at Goodyear’s new family-friendly civic square and community center. With yoga in the park, music, and...
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
AZFamily
Sky Harbor custodian steps in to help family
Kia models from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021 reportedly lack an anti-theft system. Saturday’s heavy rain flooded the Whitmire's home within 15 minutes. Apache Junction officer describes rescue after saving woman from flash flood. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The dramatic body camera video...
AZFamily
Peoria police search for driver of tow truck who stole new pickup from driveway
Scammers are targetting flyers by pretending to be legit airline companies. A Gilbert man grew out his hair for two years so he could donate it for a wig for his mom, who has a tumor in her brain. Convicted felon fires his AR-15 30 times outside Chandler Fashion Center,...
Arizona Has One Of The Top 20 'Buggiest' Cities In The US
Thumbtack revealed the buggiest cities in the US.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
A Mass Casualty Event in Scottsdale? We’ll Be Prepared
We don’t need to tell you that any time you attend any large public gathering, there is always a risk to some degree. The news has been filled with plenty of instances just this year of psychotic mass shooters who decide to use a heavy concentration of people as an opportunity to inflict pain and suffering on others. Considering how Scottsdale will have numerous instances of such gatherings on nearly any given weekend (such as in any nightclub), our city could be at risk of such a mass casualty event.
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Pedestrian Crash near 57th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
The incident happened on July 23rd, at around 10:00 p.m., near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a pedestrian was fatally struck in the evening, and the vehicle’s driver failed to stop and render aid. Instead, the driver fled the scene and police are now looking for him.
AZFamily
On Your Side learns about the romance scammers' playbook
When a young girl got sick at the airport, this custodian stepped in to help the family. With yoga in the park, music, and plenty of food trucks ready to celebrate, Goodyear city leaders took us inside “The Heart of Goodyear.”. Maricopa County recorder discusses election security, ballot counting.
AZFamily
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
