A former T-Mobile store owner was found guilty of breaking into the wireless provider's internal system allowing the rogue businessman to unlock and unblock smartphones. The illegal activities took place from 2014 to 2019 when 44-year-old Argishti Khudaverdyan unlocked phones from T-Mobile and other carriers' networks allowing those buying the handsets to use them with other network providers.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO