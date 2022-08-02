Police Seek Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman in Torrance

Police were looking for a suspect Tuesday and a SWAT team was called in to help, according to the Azusa Police Department.It started around 4:41 p.m. in the 300 block of North Cerritos Avenue in Azusa. Officers were looking for a wanted subject. The Azusa police SWAT team was deployed to help. The initial cause of the search was not released. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious. Police urged everyone else to avoid the area if possible.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

AZUSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO