Police Seek Man Who Sexually Assaulted Woman in Torrance

Man Convicted of Bystander’s Shooting Death in Long Beach
An ex-con was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder for opening fire during an argument in Long Beach and killing an innocent bystander. Jurors convicted Thomas Terrell McCreary, 46, of Sylmar, for the Dec. 1, 2018, shooting in the 300 block of Pacific Avenue that killed 24-year-old Anna Perez, who was standing nearby.
Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say
The bust came after neighbors complained about public drug use, fights breaking out and needles in their yards, according to court records obtained by the Post. The post Man arrested on suspicion of operating drug house in East Long Beach, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Man found guilty of murder for shooting innocent bystander in Downtown parking lot
"My heart doesn't feel so heavy anymore," the victim's mother said after the verdict. "I waited three and a half years for this. Now I can go home and pick her up in her little urn and tell her she got justice." The post Man found guilty of murder for shooting innocent bystander in Downtown parking lot appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Heartbreaking': 81-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Possible Home Invasion Robbery
An 81-year-old woman was found dead in what authorities said appears to be a home invasion robbery in Woodland Hills. The woman has been identified by police as 81-year-old Ok Ja Kim. Detectives believe she was killed in a home invasion and robbery, but also said there were signs of a small fire inside the home.
Ex-Anaheim Police Officer Acquitted of Lying in Police Report
A former Anaheim police officer was acquitted Wednesday of lying on a police report to justify searching a suspect’s vehicle. Dillon Adam Avila, 30, was found not guilty of one felony count of a police officer filing a false report. Prosecutors dismissed a felony count of perjury on July 20, according to court records.
Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
Palmdale Man Fatally Shot in Tujunga; Investigation Underway
A Palmdale man was found shot to death Tuesday in a vehicle in Tujunga, and an investigation was underway. Officers sent to the 8100 block of Foothill Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. found the man in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Burglary Suspect Arrested in Palmdale
A man is in custody Wednesday after he tried to burglarize a fast food location in Palmdale. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:48 a.m. Tuesday to an alarm at a Wienerschnitzel’s restaurant in the 3000 block of East Avenue S, Lt. Jeffery Rhea of the Palmdale Station told City News Service.
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homeless man arrested for murder
A fight at the Main Library in Downtown Santa Monica has resulted in the arrest of a homeless man for murder. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the suspect (Quade Larry Colbert) and the unidentified victim were speaking at about 7:18 p.m. on July in the north courtyard of the Main Library when Colbert drew a knife and stabbed the victim twice.
Police: Domestic violence suspect hits, kills 2 pedestrians in South L.A.
A man wanted following multiple reports of domestic violence was arrested by Los Angeles police officers Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians while speeding. Police originally responded to the 4300 block of Figueroa Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, police found no […]
Santa Ana police detective charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to whom he thought was 14-year-old girl
A Santa Ana police detective has been charged after allegedly sending graphic messages to a person who he thought was a 14-year-old girl, authorities announced Tuesday. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, faces one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a victim believed to be under the age of 18, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s […]
Police search for wanted suspect in Azusa, SWAT team called
Police were looking for a suspect Tuesday and a SWAT team was called in to help, according to the Azusa Police Department.It started around 4:41 p.m. in the 300 block of North Cerritos Avenue in Azusa. Officers were looking for a wanted subject. The Azusa police SWAT team was deployed to help. The initial cause of the search was not released. Residents in the area were asked to stay inside and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious. Police urged everyone else to avoid the area if possible.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Seventeen Arrested in Probation and Parole Compliance Operation
One woman and 14 men were behind bars Wednesday following a probation and parole compliance operation in the eastern Coachella Valley. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force checked various locations at around 7 a.m. Tuesday as part of the operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities ID Man Killed in Reseda Shooting
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was fatally shot in Reseda. Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday found the mortally wounded man lying near a tree, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Earl Hunter, 31, died at a hospital, according to the Los...
pasadenanow.com
Police Seeking Public’s Help in Local Homicide
The Pasadena Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a May 2 homicide that occurred in the 1700 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue. Shortly before 9 p.m. police received 911 calls and an alert of “Shots Fired” from the recently activated “ShotSpotter” gunfire detection system.
Authorities Seek Public's Help to Identify Hospitalized Patient
Authorities sought the public's help today to identify a patient who has been a patient at LAC+USC Medical Center since being brought to the hospital by paramedics.
2urbangirls.com
CA Police detective caught in sting operation
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged Tuesday with child annoyance. Gregory Daniel Beaumarchais, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a person believed to be a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 13.
Man Convicted of DUI-Fatal Crash in Santa Ana
A 31-year-old previously convicted drunk driver was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago. Louie Robert Villa was also convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and DUI with a...
