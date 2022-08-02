Letter to the Editor ~ Perspective on the Finance Committee Appointment Process

Willson Park is one of the first notable sights that visitors from Billerica/Chelmsford and Concord/Carlisle see when they enter Bedford. It also has an important history, dating back to at least the 19th of April, 1775. It presently shows nothing to reflect its importance. I join many others whom I have spoken with about how it is cared for. This is not to discredit the DPW but let’s face it—flower beds and landscaping, in general, are not their forte. They dutifully plant geraniums (spaced way too far apart in my humble opinion) and they mulch everything in sight, including the traffic sign post. But there is not enough time in their busy schedule to maintain the planting, deadheading the geraniums, etc.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO