Letter to the Editor ~ Perspective on the Finance Committee Appointment Process

New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks
Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
Food Bank Team Already Making Thanksgiving Plans
It just doesn’t get much hotter outdoors in Bedford than it did last week. But the town staff and volunteers who run the Bedford Food Bank are already thinking about Thanksgiving. That’s because of projected demand, explained Carla Olson, who oversees the food program as Healthy Bedford coordinator in...
Two-Family Housing Amendments Targeted for Spring Town Meeting
The Planning Board voted Tuesday, July 26, to include zoning bylaw amendments expediting expansion of the town’s inventory of two-family dwellings on the 2023 Annual Town Meeting warrant. Board Chair Steven Hagan advised against proposing “sweeping” changes at the fall town meeting and recommended waiting until the annual town...
Changes at The Bedford Citizen: Search Begins for New Managing Editor
Broadly speaking, The Citizen is seeking a candidate with five years of journalism experience who has managed or assisted with the management of a newspaper or publication focused on town government reporting. Demonstrated success with developing content, sound editorial judgment, and excellent writing and communication skills are among the required...
Chamber of Commerce ~ Members and Prospective Members to Gather for Summer Social
The Bedford Chamber of Commerce will host a summer social for members and prospective members on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Minuteman Diner, 363 The Great Road. “It’s a networking event – a get-back-to-business kind of thing,” said Executive Director Peter Bagley. “I expect 50 to 60 folks.”
Letter to the Editor: A Plan for Willson Park
Willson Park is one of the first notable sights that visitors from Billerica/Chelmsford and Concord/Carlisle see when they enter Bedford. It also has an important history, dating back to at least the 19th of April, 1775. It presently shows nothing to reflect its importance. I join many others whom I have spoken with about how it is cared for. This is not to discredit the DPW but let’s face it—flower beds and landscaping, in general, are not their forte. They dutifully plant geraniums (spaced way too far apart in my humble opinion) and they mulch everything in sight, including the traffic sign post. But there is not enough time in their busy schedule to maintain the planting, deadheading the geraniums, etc.
Town Manager Recommends November 14 for Bedford’s 2022 Special Town Meeting
Bedford’s 2022 fall town meeting will be later and smaller than usual. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be short. Town Manager Sarah Stanton told the Select Board at its meeting Monday that she is recommending Monday, Nov. 14, for the upcoming special town meeting. Past fall...
Covid – What Won’t You Do? What’s Bedford Thinking?
Covid numbers continue to be alarmingly high caused by the new BA.5 variant. The number of cases and the positivity rate would be pretty scary if we were in a different time. Yet, I went out to eat last week and the restaurant was packed, with people waiting to get in. Anecdotally, people who do get covid are not getting severely sick. The vaccines seem to be doing what they said all along, protecting against severe illness. Still, I know personally I would rather not test that.
Part-Time Inspector Joins Town Health Staff
An experienced public health professional will be joining the Bedford Health Department as a part-time inspector, paid through a state grant. Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter introduced Ann Loree at Monday’s regular meeting of the Board of Health. Loree, a former health director in Westminster, will have...
Real Estate Transfers ~ July 15, 2022
Please join us in bidding adieu to the sellers and welcoming Bedford’s newest residents. 146 Dudley Road #146, a 6 room Condominium/Free-Standing, built in 1998:. Sold by 146 Dudley Road NT and Thomas Prendergast on 07/01/22 to Thomas E Prendergast RET and Thomas Prendergast for $258,000. 277 Carlisle Road,...
Thank you to the BFD from the BFC!
Bedford Family Connection (BFC) would like to extend a HUGE thank you to the amazing crew at the Bedford Fire Department. It was a hot morning in the sun, but that didn’t stop our community from coming together around our incredible first responders. The Bedford Family Connection is a...
Health Department Receives Test Kit Donation from Bedford Rotary Club
On July 20, 2022, the Bedford Health Department received 300 COVID-19 rapid antigen home test kits donated by the Rotary Club of Bedford. Danielle Williams and Julie Genova from the Bedford Health Department accepted the donation from Christine Pinney, from the Rotary Club of Bedford. This donation will assist the Town of Bedford in continuing to provide free COVID-19 test kits to Bedford Residents.
