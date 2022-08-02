ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters mocked for fact-checking video of Biden following ice cream truck

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Reuters was mocked after the news service fact-checked a clearly edited video of President Biden following the sounds of an ice cream truck in what many see as an obvious meme.

The wire service “debunked” a viral video of Biden seemingly getting distracted and lured away by an ice cream truck jingle while First Lady Jill Biden was giving a speech at a middle school in Washington, DC.

Reuters Fact Check said the video “has been digitally edited to include music usually played by an ice cream truck.”

The original, unedited video was posted on Sept. 10, 2021 by C-SPAN. It shows the president walking away from his spot on stage next to the first lady momentarily without the familiar jingle.

Biden is widely known as a lover of the cold dairy treat and many social media users found the spoof video amusing. The edited video was initially posted the same day as the authentic version, but only went viral this week when it was reposted by another Twitter user.

When your MKUltra trigger is ice cream truck 🎶 pic.twitter.com/5To9ZhRS1e

— . (@grumpfuk) July 28, 2022

Many social users were incredulous that Reuters published a serious fact check of the mock video.

“oh for Pete’s sake,” conservative editor Jeryl Bier tweeted in response.

“Are we at a place where humor/parody escape us?” another person tweeted . “Sheesh.”

“Thanks, Reuters. I never would have realized that this joke meme wasn’t real without your guidance,” journalist Mike LaChance wrote .

Reuters “debunked” a viral video of Biden seemingly getting distracted and lured away by an ice cream truck jingle.
C-Span

Some found that Reuters’ fact-check made the meme even more comical.

“One of the main news organizations in the world has fact checked a meme. lol,” a fourth person tweeted .

Comments / 7

Robert Pabalan
2d ago

He has ice cream while Americans can't afford dinner on the table for their families. He said NO Recession. Let them eat cake

Reply
5
Madonna
2d ago

He has his own 🍦 ice cream 🚚 truck? why couldn't we have ice cream trucks come around? not fair!! 😠 we better have NEXT summer! it's too hot! just cause he's a president he has to get what he wants!

Reply(1)
2
 

