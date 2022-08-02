Jon Moxley To Defend GCW World Title Against EFFY At GCW Homecoming

www.fightful.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
Bloodied Ric Flair wins 'last match' in front of family, WWE legends
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair performed Sunday in what was billed as his "last match" in the industry. Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. The match was a part of a Jim Crockett Promotions event. "The...
See highlights of Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair has always made “looking as only I can look” part of his Nature Boy shtick. At the aptly named Ric Flair’s Last Match event in Nashville on July 31, he lived up to that mantra by bleeding for the fans (literally) one final time. Teamed with real-life son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, Flair took on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in a tag team bout complete with a story that Jim Crockett Promotions had built up prior to the event: that Lethal, who grew up idolizing Flair, had trained him for his swan song but turned jealous when the Nature...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
Is WWE Teasing The Breakup Of Top Tag Team?
Could WWE be teasing the breakup of a top tag team? On tonight’s “Monday Night Raw,” Seth’ Freakin’ Rollins came out and began antagonizing The Street Profits. Rollins told Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins that they should just break up since they have been losing a lot, most recently at SummerSlam, where The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Street Profits with WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett serving as a special guest referee.
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Bobby Lashley Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Have Shoulder Surgery Before Wrestlemania
In an interview with the Masked Man Show (via Fightful), Bobby Lashley said that Vince McMahon wanted him to get shoulder surgery before Wrestlemania, but he refused. Lashley was written out of storylines at Elimination Chamber due to a shoulder issue, but returned just before Wrestlemania to challenge Omos. He...
PWMania
Spoiler: Major Names Expected to Return to WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, it is anticipated that Triple H will bring back wrestlers who have either left the company or were released. Expect to see one significant star return very soon. According to information provided to WrestlingNews.co, a deal has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as triple threats determine Bobby Lashley's next U.S. title challenger
With SummerSlam in the rear-view mirror, Monday night's edition of Raw will focus on the fallout of the summer's biggest show. In addition, a new challenger will be determined for United States champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley defeated Theory to retain his title at SummerSlam, likely ending his rivalry with the...
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iranian Hulk Brutally Destroyed By Kazakh Titan In The First Round
After many years of anticipation, Sajad Gharibi, better known as the Iranian Hulk, finally entered the boxing ring for his first official fight. His fight against Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, better known as Kazakh Titan, took place on July 31, 2022, at the P7 Arena in Dubai. Despite the fact that no one really expected great things from this fight, it was nonetheless a very disappointing sporting spectacle, but Kazakh Titan emerged victorious.
PWMania
Latest News on Brock Lesnar’s Status with WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, after learning that Vince McMahon would be leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left the building before the July 22nd episode of SmackDown, although he ultimately made an appearance on the show. Following Lesnar’s defeat to Roman Reigns at the WWE SummerSlam 2022, fans have been...
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers a Separated Shoulder
Following initial reports that there were no injuries at WWE SummerSlam, it is now confirmed that Becky Lynch has a separated shoulder. Lynch is injured, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. Although it is unknown how long she will be sidelined, WWE will probably need to change its plans as a result of the injury.
Ciampa On WWE US Title Match: All I Need Is An Opportunity, And That Comes Next Week
Ciampa is prepared to capitalize on the opportunity he has been waiting for. On the August 1 episode of WWE Raw, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to earn a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Earlier in the show, both men won triple threat matches to advance to the singles bout, where the victor would receive a shot at the gold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stillrealtous.com
Major Update On Sasha Banks And Naomi Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about whether or not the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions could return to the company at some point. Recently WWE got fans talking when the company seemingly referenced Sasha and Naomi’s finishing moves by posting the words “rearview” and “statement” in a tweet hyping up Raw after SummerSlam.
Dexter Lumis Reflects On His Time In NXT, Is Still In Touch With Triple H And Shawn Michaels
Dexter Lumis became a featured star in NXT in 2021 when he was involved in a love angle with Indi Hartwell. Lumis worked alongside Hartwell, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae, producing memorable segment and vignettes as their love story unfolded. It all culminated with a wedding between Lumis and Hartwell...
Becky Lynch Update, Mick Foley Reflects On Ric Flair's Last Match, Latest BTE | Fight Size
Here's our fight size update for Monday, August 1, 2022. - Becky Lynch was seen holding her shoulder after her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. Our premium service, Fightful Select reported that Becky suffered a separated shoulder and it is currently unclear how much time she will miss. As...
Sarah Schreiber: Kevin Owens Is My Favorite Person To Work With On TV
Sarah Schreiber loves live television. As the head interviewer on WWE Raw, Sarah Schreiber gets more opportunities to be on live television than almost anybody else on the show. In a new interview with Fightful, Schreiber talked about doing more on TV and how she respects the performers more than anyone else.
Fightful
12K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0