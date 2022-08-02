ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Todd and Julie Chrisley Discuss Life Since Legal 'Shakedown': 'We Feel Like We're Hemorrhaging'

By Christina Dugan Ramirez
 2 days ago
people.com

judy van coevering
2d ago

these 2 criminals need to just STOP..... they weren't being Christians when they falsified their income and assets and stole money they didn't deserve.... they are going to prison.... until they have served their sentences they need to be QUIET

12
Truth Be Told
1d ago

Just a few more so called Christians who loved to talk how good and religious they are in their daily life. How many preachers and so called religious people have we seen over years who the second they get exposed for the fraud they are, they ask god and the people they scammed for forgiveness and start milking them again.

6
Eleanor Gemmell
1d ago

They're never going to get 30 years. That's a joke. At best they'll get months served separately in a Federal camp like Maryha Stewart.Look at Varsity Blue defendants. They got a slap on the wrist

3
