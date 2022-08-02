Todd and Julie Chrisley Discuss Life Since Legal 'Shakedown': 'We Feel Like We're Hemorrhaging'

these 2 criminals need to just STOP..... they weren't being Christians when they falsified their income and assets and stole money they didn't deserve.... they are going to prison.... until they have served their sentences they need to be QUIET
Just a few more so called Christians who loved to talk how good and religious they are in their daily life. How many preachers and so called religious people have we seen over years who the second they get exposed for the fraud they are, they ask god and the people they scammed for forgiveness and start milking them again.
They're never going to get 30 years. That's a joke. At best they'll get months served separately in a Federal camp like Maryha Stewart.Look at Varsity Blue defendants. They got a slap on the wrist
Related
Savannah Chrisley Posts About Being An Independent Woman As Parents Todd & Julie Await Sentencing
Natalie From ‘90 Day Fiance’s’ Marriage to Mike Youngquist Is Over — Where Is She Now?
Todd Chrisley Admits He's 'Struggling' In Wake Of Guilty Verdict, But His Marriage Is Apparently Better Than Ever
Savannah Chrisley Has A New Philosophy On Life After Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Tax Fraud Conviction
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Hunter Biden's Wife Shops At Los Angeles Weed Dispensary As Shocking Details Of Her Husband's Scandals Are Revealed
Young & Restless’ Adam Just Did the Unthinkable — and Opened Up a Whole New World of Possibilities for a Toxic Relationship
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died
Todd Chrisley asks God to 'keep a healing hand' on Nanny Faye as she battles cancer
Pete Davidson Tired Of Kim Kardashian's Obsession With Being A Size Zero: Report
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Married at First Sight': Krysten and Justin Open up About Their Decision to Marry Strangers (Exclusive)
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
Kris Jenner gushes over 'super' boyfriend Corey Gamble who's her right-hand man
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Even as Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn (Finally) Reunite, What’s Coming Next Is Gonna Tick a Whole Lotta People Off!
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Possible Love Interests for Bill
Tarek El Moussa’s Ex Christina Hall Reacts to Heather Rae Young’s Pregnancy
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 17