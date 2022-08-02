profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Related
This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99
Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TechCrunch
Paramount+ joins The Roku Channel’s premium subscription lineup, bringing more live sports
The Roku Channel has created a dedicated Live TV Guide for all live Paramount+ content, the first time Roku has ever created a programming guide for a premium subscription partner. The new Live TV Guide is an attempt to make it easier for audiences to navigate the live content options offered by Paramount+.
Amazon Prime Video Review: Get More Out Of Your Amazon Prime Subscription
Amazon Prime Video has one benefit that sets it apart from any other streaming service — it comes free with
MLB・
Free trial streaming services: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and beyond
Wondering which streaming services offer free trials? We got an exhaustive list here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohmymag.co.uk
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
How Elon’s bizarre Twitter takeover saga could have just been a cover for him to sell $8.5 billion in Tesla stock
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk on Friday announced he was backing out of his $44 billion Twitter acquisition bid, blaming the social media platform's alleged lack of transparency regarding bots on the site.
Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!
After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know
Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You May Be Able to Subscribe to Netflix for Much Cheaper: Here’s How
We have good news for subscribers to the streaming giant Netflix. According to reports, users may be able to sign up for a cheaper version of the popular platform. However, there’s a caveat. According to reports, you can use the less pricey version of Netflix that comes with ads....
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
What is Amazon Outlet?
An Amazon Prime membership isn't the only way to score good discounts and quick shipping on your shopping list. Meet Amazon Outlet, which is quickly becoming the preferred place for shoppers to grab highly discounted deals. Amazon Outlet carries overstocked and clearance items in various categories such as furniture, toys, electronics, home appliances, clothing, and automotive. Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Outlet program.
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
Amazon Prime Subscription Costs Are Being Hiked Up For Some Users
A lot of Amazon Prime users are about to get their prices increased.
BBC
Netflix loses almost a million subscribers
After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
After a rocky start, Apple's streaming service is becoming harder and harder to ignore
Apple TV+ has rebounded from an underwhelming slate of launch shows to be one of the best streaming services in the space.
Popculture
Amazon Rolls out Long-Awaited Update to Prime Video
Amazon might have great shows on Prime Video like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but the app's interface has been less than great for a few years now. Thankfully, that's about to change. The internet giant announced plans to roll out a new interface earlier this month. It's the biggest change for Prime Video in a decade.
Amazon, DirecTV Reportedly Close to ‘TNF’ Deal
Starting next season, “Thursday Night Football” can be seen exclusively on Amazon Prime — and possibly at your local bar. Amazon is reportedly in advanced talks with DirecTV on a deal that would allow “TNF” to be played in bars and restaurants, according to Sports Business Journal.
Android Authority
How to sign out of Amazon Prime on TV
Learn how to log out of Amazon Prime on any TV or device. Logging out of Amazon Prime on your TV isn’t as easy as signing out of the Amazon Prime app. If you have an Amazon Fire TV, you’ll need to create an Amazon account or sign in when you first set up the smart TV. The easiest way to sign out of any device is directly from the Amazon website or the Amazon prime app to deregister any devices your account may be associated with.
TVGuide.com
Best Free Streaming Services of 2022
Wondering what free streaming services are out there? Here are the best ones we think you should know about. Best all-around: Peacock Best for hit movies: IMDb TVBest for live TV: Pluto TV. 20,000+ hours of TV and movies available with free account. Live NBC News channels and sports. Three...
Dish Loses 257,000 Pay TV Subscribers in Second Quarter
Dish Network lost about 257,000 net pay TV subscribers in the second quarter, compared with a drop of 67,000 in the year-ago period and a decline of 462,000 in the first quarter of the year. The company disclosed in a regulatory filing early on Wednesday that it lost around 55,000 Sling TV subscribers in the latest quarter, compared with a year-ago gain of 65,000. It ended June with 2.0 million Sling TV subs. “The decrease in net Sling TV subscribers was primarily related to higher subscriber disconnects following seasonal sports activity,” the company said in a regulatory filing. “We continue to experience...
Comments / 3