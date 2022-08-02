ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimsley High School to be fully renovated; some sports being relocated during construction period

By Dolan Reynolds
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grimsley High School is set to be fully renovated, according to Guilford County Schools.

As part of the 2020 school bond program, Kiser Middle School and Brooks Global Studies are scheduled to be rebuilt. Additionally, Grimsley High School is scheduled to be fully renovated as part of the 2022 school bond program.

As work begins on the sites for the new Kiser Middle School, GCS officials are relocating some Grimsley sports during the construction period.

On Sunday, GCS shared the following update with parents regarding temporary athletic facilities usage:

GCS reached a verbal agreement for the locations below for the following sports:

  • Men’s and women’s lacrosse and men’s and women’s soccer will use the fields at Kernodle Middle for their practices. We are coordinating with Kernodle Middle on the scheduling of the fields.
  • Stoner White Stadium at Jaycee Park will be available for Grimsley’s JV and varsity baseball home games. We are still working to secure a location for baseball practices.
  • Softball games will be played at the West Market Street baseball stadium at Lindley Park. Revolution Field will be available for practice.

Transportation will be provided for students to all practices and games, GCS officials say.

