Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daviess, McLean by NWS

First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State
Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
East side Evansville residents cleaning up after Monday night's storms
A lot of the damage from Monday night’s storm affected much of the city’s east side. Trees were blown to the ground and power lines were knocked out all over the east side. “The rain was coming down in just sheets,” one east sider says. After the...
Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State
Strong winds and rain has caused wide-spread damage in the Tri-State. As of 8 p.m. Monday, CenterPoint Energy was reporting 276 outages affecting over 23,000 customers throughout Evansville. CenterPoint says "The severe weather & high winds are causing downed lines and outages. Stay at least 10 ft away from power...
Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
Hopkins County collecting donations for eastern Ky. flood victims
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Hopkins County government is accepting donations for those impacted by severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. Officials say Tuesday, August 2 is the last day to donate. Kentucky is no stranger to natural disasters. In December, western Kentuckians were hit hard by deadly tornadoes.
Mullets make comeback during Hopkins County Fair
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) - Last week, the Hopkins County Fair held its first ever mullet competition.
Central City adds classic cruiser to police fleet
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — You’ve heard of police departments getting brand new cruisers, but a Muhlenberg County police department has one that’s more than five decades old. The department recently added a restored 1970 Dodge Dart that was made to look like a Central City Police cruiser. It’s owned by Officer David Morris and […]
Crews expected to start work on South Green Street
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Water Utility crews will be fixing two leaks on South Green Street Wednesday. Officials say the westbound lane will be blocked off in two different areas. The first is from the 500 block of South Green Street to Audubon Street. The second is from Norris...
886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
Muhlenberg Co. to receive $800K in emergency funds
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the Muhlenberg County Fiscal Court will receive $800,000 in County Aid/Municipal Road Aid emergency funds for Riverside Road. According to a press release, the repairs will make travel safer for motorists, pedestrians, school buses and other vehicles that...
Beat the Summer Heat in Owensboro
Here in Kentucky, summer likes to stick around all the way through September, and it’s no secret that it can get really, really hot. But here in Owensboro, we’ve got tons of amazing ways to help you beat that summer heat and have a good time doing it.
I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
Authorities on scene of crash with injuries in Vanderburgh County
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office say they're currently working a crash with injuries in a western area of the county. Around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it was at the scene of a crash in the area of Broadway Avenue and Schutte Road. A photo shared...
Highway 41 construction frustrating drivers
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Drivers who take Highway 41 need to be ready to slow down and watch for construction. Traffic is getting backed up in several spots due to ongoing projects. The off ramp to Veterans Memorial Parkway is closed. Crews are replacing the Pigeon Creek Bridge and the exit to Diamond Avenue is also […]
EFD investigating cause of motel fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to the Arrowhead Motel after a report of a fire in one of the rooms. This happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Guests reported smoke in one of the rooms. Firefighters arrived and began searching for the source. They spent quite a bit of time on the roof, but […]
Healthcare officials warn of high COVID-19 community level in Evansville area
There's a new coronavirus warning from healthcare officials in the Evansville, Indiana area. Officials with Deaconess said Monday that the current COVID-19 community levels in Warrick and Vanderburgh counties was "High." Monday's message from Deaconess urges residents in those communities to take several precautionary measures against the spread of the...
Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro
Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities. Updated: 10 hours ago. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities. Updated: 10...
Two dead after boat capsizes in Warrick County
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people drowned in Warrick County when a small boat capsized Saturday afternoon. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said crews were sent to a residence on Martin Road around 4:00 p.m. Authorities said dive teams found two men underwater. Jesus Juan Gonzales, 23, of Owensboro and Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales, 27, […]
