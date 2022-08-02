District Attorney report explores overdose fatality connections to criminal justice system

www.wbir.com
Knox County sued by two women saying they were illegally fired by court clerk due to their age
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two women filed lawsuits against Knox County on July 25, saying they illegally lost their government jobs in August 2020. In the lawsuit they said that they were fired a few months after Mike Hammond, the Knox County Criminal Court Clerk, announced some eligible employees could take time off or work remotely to stay safe during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees over 60 years old, or who had medical conditions, were eligible for it.
middlesboronews.com
Investigation leads to unlawful imprisonment, rape charges
On Wednesday July 13, 2022, Bell County Deputy Austin Poindexter was dispatched to a Stone Creek Drive residence in Middlesboro in response to a reported rape. The call came a short time after the woman returned to her home unexpectedly after being reported missing for three days. Middlesboro Police had been at the home investigating the disappearance when she showed up, but she did not say what had happened to her.
KCSO corrections officer charged with firing gunshot into ground at card game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County corrections officer is charged with reckless endangerment for an incident in which he allegedly fired a gunshot into the ground. Shane T. Love, 27, is to be arraigned Aug. 9 in Knox County General Sessions Court, records show. The incident happened July 31,...
Four charged in plot to smuggle drugs into Hamblen County Jail
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Narcotics investigators in Hamblen County arrested four people and seized three different types in who were suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs into the county jail.
CCSO: Officer on administrative leave and investigation underway following years-old video of possible K-9 mistreatment
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A K-9 handler with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office was put on leave after a years-old video was shared online showing a dog possibly being mistreated while it was being trained. The video shows a deputy training with a large dog, walking by another man...
WBIR
Metro Drug Coalition teaches first aid classes for mental illness and substance abuse
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Drug Coalition (MDC) is a place to lean on and reach out for help. For more than 35 years they are helping the community in Knoxville, Tennessee, deal with mental health and substance abuse issues. AT MDC, they do a lot of prevention work...
thunderboltradio.com
Caregiver indicted, charged with rape in East Tennessee
An East Tennessee man is accused of raping a developmentally disabled adult in his care. After receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, TBI agents began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving an employee of a home caregiver service in Knox County. During the course of the investigation, agents determined...
CCSO: 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — State and local agents are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after authorities found four people dead in a home Wednesday. The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a home on Log Home Lane at 3 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found four people dead inside. All are believed to be adults and related.
Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
A welfare check in Campbell County led the sheriff's office to discover four people had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
Groups ask Gov. Lee to exonerate Black man they say was wrongfully executed in 1922
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Beck Cultural Center is asking Governor Bill Lee to officially exonerate a Black man who they say was wrongfully executed in 1922. In 1919, Knoxville became one of many American cities that took part in the Red Summer. It was a period marked by intense violence against Black communities, perpetrated partly by white terror organizations like the Ku Klux Klan.
10Listens: TN law requires car crashes to be reported to the state, not for officers to be sent to all crashes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department announced Monday that starting on September 1, officers would not respond to most non-injury car crashes. Some viewers reached out and asked WBIR if the decision violated state law, specifically TN Code § 55-10-106 and TN Code § 55-12-104 which require car crashes to be reported to state leaders and for drivers to immediately notify local law enforcement agencies if they are involved in most crashes.
WBIR
Four dead in Campbell County murder-suicide
Four people are dead in what deputies say appears to be a murder-suicide. It happened in Campbell County on Log Home Lane.
WATE
Knoxville man arrested for brandishing firearm at Blount County deputy
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Knoxville man who brandished a firearm at a deputy this evening, according to Sheriff James Lee Berrong. Officers were looking for Quinn Gabriel Rader, 18, and said that he had warrants for violating his probation. According to the...
wvlt.tv
4 bodies found during welfare check in Campbell County, officials say
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A welfare check lead to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home on Log Home Lane Wednesday, according to a spokesman with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural...
Knoxville police identify fatal apartment stabbing victim
The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of an assault and stabbing that left one man dead early Tuesday.
Collision, shots fired at Knoxville business prompts investigation
A police investigation is underway at a northeast Knoxville business after multiple shots were fired at its storefront and police witnessed a compact SUV had collided into it before taking off early Wednesday morning.
‘You’re satanic’: Scott County sheriff suspends deputies after ‘unprofessional’ video
Scott County Sheriff Ronnie Phillips has placed two deputies on suspension pending an investigation into their interaction with a disabled woman captured on video.
WBIR
Groups pushing for governor to exonerate Black man executed 100 years ago
Maurice Mays was accused of killing a white woman in North Knoxville. He maintained his innocence until he was executed in 1922.
KPD graduates 80 people from Crisis Intervention Team training program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Friday they graduated 80 employees from a training program meant to show police officers how to appropriately help people experiencing a mental health or substance abuse-related crisis. The Crisis Intervention Team training program was developed between advocates, law enforcement leaders, and...
Knoxville bar owner charged with selling alcohol without a license
The owner of Billiards and Brews, Richard Lawhorn, was arrested following a July 19 search that found the business was storing alcohol on the premises while not having a license.
WBIR
