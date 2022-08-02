Seahawks backup QB since 2020 touts leadership as Seattle prepares for new NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks made big changes to the defense this offseason. They brought in new players and coaches to improve an underperforming pass rush. In 2021 the Seattle Seahawks‘ pass rush was anemic at best. They ranked 26th of 32 teams with a 22.1% pressure rate and 22nd in sacks with a paltry 34. The team responded by replacing many of those who were part of the poorly performing unit.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO