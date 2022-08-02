California's governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox, becoming the 2nd state in 3 days to take the step
California's governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox, becoming the 2nd state in 3 days to take the step.
California's governor declares state of emergency over monkeypox, becoming the 2nd state in 3 days to take the step.
Demorats trying to shut down America before the November election.
More money for the Democratics, it's a blue state Gavin Newsom, DEEP, FAR, LEFTIST NOT A LEADER FOR THE PEOPLE. NOT PRESIDENTIAL
Straightforward news, context and analysis.https://abcnews.go.com
Comments / 15