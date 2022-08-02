Rapper Mystikal Arrested For Rape [VIDEO]

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

New Orleans native, 52 year old Michael Tyler, best known as the rapper Mystical, has been arrested and booked in an Ascension Parish jail after being accused of rape for the third time in the past two decades.

Officers responded to a hospital sexual assault reference and interviewed the alleged victim who sustained minor injuries in the alleged attack.

According to a report, Mystical, has been charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors relating to the alleged incident, including first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery (strangulation) and simple robbery.

Michael Tyler AKA Mystical was charged in 2002 with aggravated rape and extortion by his then-hairstylist. The victim alleged he forced her to perform sex acts on him and two bodyguards in retaliation for allegedly cashing $80,000 worth of unauthorized checks from his account. The incident was caught on film so Mystical pleaded guilty to a sexual battery charge and served 6 years in jail. Then in 2016 the ‘Danger’ rapper was charged with first degree rape and after spending 18 months in jail and posting a $3 million dollar bond, the DA’s office dropped the charges.

