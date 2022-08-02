Santa Rosa Looks to Improve in Marichalar’s 2nd Year

www.valleycentral.com
Rivera Raiders rebuilding for 2022 season
The Brownsville Rivera Raiders are ready for some football. The team held its first practice of the season Monday morning. The Raiders are thrilled to be at full strength to start out the campaign. The team lost around a dozen players last year because of injuries and went 2 and 9 in 2021. This year’s […]
Rattlers Optimistic About Upcoming Season
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland football team is optimistic about the upcoming football season even though a pair of quarterbacks, senior Cole Gerlach and and junior Bo Krell are competing for the starting spot. “We’re going to fight for the district championship and hopefully make a deep playoff...
Bulldogs looking to take the next step
LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Lyford Bulldogs reached the playoffs in 2021, but lost in the bi-district round to Vanderbilt Industrial, 34-7. The loss lingers in their minds and provides motivation for the upcoming season. “To make it to the playoffs is a great thing but we didn’t make...
Valdez Taking Over at QB for Pioneer
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a pair of tremendous seasons with Eddie Lee Marburger at quarterback, Pioneer had a rebuilding year in 2021. The Diamondbacks ended with a 5-5 record and missed out on the postseason. “We’re the underdog, everything thinks we’re going to do trash again,” says senior...
Primera to distribute water cases to residents
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
PSJA ISD School Board set to review proposed pay raises
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD superintendent and administration plan to propose competitive pay increases for all employees. According to the district’s news release, the plan is a part of PSJA ISD’s efforts to continue prioritizing compensation for staff. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the […]
DHR: Let’s Go Fishing For Hope!
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas – Registration now open for DHR Health’s 16th annual charity fishing tournament. The tournament is called “Fishing for Hope” and all proceeds benefit the Hope Family Health Center in McAllen. HOPE provides free medical care and counseling to the uninsured in the Rio Grande Valley.
Water restrictions ordered in Rio Grande Valley as drought persists
The two largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have implemented mandatory water restrictions as water levels in two reservoirs hit near-record lows due to an ongoing drought.
STHS named a best regional hospital in Texas
EDINBURG, Texas – U.S News & World Report has named South Texas Health System as a Best Regional Hospital in Texas for 2022-23. STHS ranked No. 25 on the list of Best Regional Hospitals in Texas. It is the only hospital or healthcare system in the Rio Grande Valley to make the list.
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Brownsville man located
UPDATE: Brownsville Police report that Eusebio Gonzalez has been located and has been reunited with his family. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old missing man. Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen at noon Monday by his residence on La Plaza Drive. According to Brownsville PD, Gonzalez […]
37-Year-Old Guillermo Moreno Correa Killed, 1 Person Injured In Single-Vehicle Accident In Donna (Donna, TX)
Texas Department of Public Safety reported a one-vehicle fatal accident that took place on Sunday night. The report also detailed that the incident took place around 8:16 PM on Border Avenue in Donna.
Keppel AmFELS announce first LNG vessel on West Coast
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hawaii-based Pasha Hawaii and Keppel AmFELS, announced the delivery of the MV George III. The MV George III is the first liquefied-natural-gas-powered vessel to fuel on the West Coast and the first to serve Hawaii, according to a news release from the Port of Brownsville. The 774-foot LNG-fueled containership is the first […]
Gulf Cartel member arrested by border patrol
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Border Patrol sector announced they arrested Nelson Garcia-Flores in a ranch south of Hebbronville. When agents checked his record, it showed Flores was an active gulf cartel member. Records indicted he had over a dozen prior arrests from various cities in south Texas including Brownsville,...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
McAllen warns of telephone scams
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of McAllen is warning residents about a telephone scam circulating the area. Through a false caller ID, the scam caller is attempting to represent themselves as the City of McAllen. The caller then tells the person in Spanish that the resident is delinquent on their electricity bill and to […]
Tax-Free Weekend at RGV malls
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the tax-free weekend approaching, Rio Grande Valley malls and outlets announced they will be offering the public clothing, footwear, and backpacks for all their back-to-school needs. A news release from the Sunrise Mall in Brownsville advises shoppers to make a list. Write down all clothing, footwear, school supplies, and essential […]
McAllen announces stricter water restrictions
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages. Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
McAllen police investigates homicide
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.” […]
Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg
Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
South Texas Republicans posting major fundraising gains
After former President Donald Trump made gains in 2020 in several Rio Grande Valley counties, Republicans have continued to target Latino voters in the region. One measure of how well they’re doing: new fundraising numbers. Mark Reagan, who covers the border for the McAllen Monitor, joined Texas Standard to...
