ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom declares state of emergency in CA for monkeypox, plans to amp up response

By Luz Pena via
KGO
 2 days ago
abc7news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGO

New Mexico mayor blames federal government amid water crisis

As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KGO

2 more bodies recovered in California wildfire

Two more people have been killed by a massive fire raging through a Northern California national forest, officials said Tuesday. The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in the Klamath National Forest near the Oregon border now stands at four after search teams discovered two bodies Monday at separate residences on the perimeter of the blaze along Highway 96, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy