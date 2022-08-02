Newsom declares state of emergency in CA for monkeypox, plans to amp up response

abc7news.com
Related
KGO
New Mexico mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
KGO
2 more bodies recovered in California wildfire
Two more people have been killed by a massive fire raging through a Northern California national forest, officials said Tuesday. The death toll from the McKinney Fire burning in the Klamath National Forest near the Oregon border now stands at four after search teams discovered two bodies Monday at separate residences on the perimeter of the blaze along Highway 96, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office.
KGO
Kentucky flood: Death toll rises to 37, including 4 children, gov. says hundreds unaccounted for
JACKSON, Ky. -- The death toll in flood-stricken Kentucky has risen to 37, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon, as rescue workers continue to comb the region for hundreds of missing people, unable to access areas left isolated after floodwater washed away bridges and inundated communities. "We are ending the...
Comments / 0