KILI Radio kickstarts donations to start building a new station

www.kotatv.com
Related
sdpb.org
Pine Ridge radio station starts fundraising for new facility
An Indigenous-run public radio station on the Pine Ridge Reservation is kicking off a capital campaign for a new facility. KILI Radio has been on the air for nearly four decades. The station is located on Porcupine Butte in Porcupine, South Dakota. KILI was the first American Indian-owned radio station...
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County SO, Hot Springs PD searching for missing man
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are seeking help in locating Jim Peschl. Peschl has been missing since July 29. He left his home between 10 a.m. and noon after he said he was headed to Menards in Rapid City.
nativenewsonline.net
Oglala Sioux Tribe Temporarily Suspends All Christian Missionary Work
In an emergency meeting Tuesday July 26, the Oglala Sioux Tribal (OST) Council temporarily suspended all activity of Christian missions on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The OST passed an ordinance requiring all churches and religious organizations to complete a new form to request the right to conduct missionary work on the reservation. That form will be reviewed by the tribe’s executive committee.
Comments / 0