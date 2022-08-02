Austin City Council sets wastewater treatment plant expansion and phosphorus reduction project in motion at Monday meeting

www.myaustinminnesota.com
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
Bird Scooters are now in Austin
Earlier this year Bird Scooters became available to rent in Austin. They are a fun and affordable transportation alternative to get around town. John Wright recently talked with Vaughn Roland from Bird to find out more.
myaustinminnesota.com
Funeral announcements for 8/3/22
A Celebration of Life will be held for JoAnn M. Potter, age 90 of Austin from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3rd at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Austin. A Funeral Mass will be held for Lucella E. “Sally” Michels,...
myaustinminnesota.com
Minneapolis man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Minneapolis man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on October 12th, 2019 has been sentenced to jail time and supervised probation. 43-year old Mario Brown was sentenced Thursday to 180 days in jail and five years of supervised...
Comments / 0