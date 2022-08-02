Austin City Council sets wastewater treatment plant expansion and phosphorus reduction project in motion at Monday meeting

A Celebration of Life will be held for JoAnn M. Potter, age 90 of Austin from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3rd at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Austin. A Funeral Mass will be held for Lucella E. “Sally” Michels,...

AUSTIN, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO