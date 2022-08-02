ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees move pitchers Luis Severino, Miguel Castro to 60-day IL

On the same day that the club acquired a trio of right-handed arms, the New York Yankees transferred right-handers Luis Severino and Miguel Castro to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Severino was originally placed on the 15-day IL July 14 with a right lat strain. After keeping him shut down for two-plus weeks, New York reportedly started him on a throwing program Monday, but now he won’t be able to return from the IL until mid-September.

Severino was 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 16 starts when he was placed on the IL.

Castro, a reliever, was 5-0 with a 4.00 ERA in 32 games when he was placed on the 15-day IL July 16 with a right shoulder strain.

Also Monday, the Yankees optioned right-hander Clarke Schmidt to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and signed Carlos Espinal to a major league contract and added him to the active roster. Espinal reached Triple-A for the first time this season, going 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA in six bullpen appearances at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees made bigger moves to address their pitching problems earlier in the day when they acquired starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics and reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. All three are right-handers.

–Field Level Media

Related
Pinstripe Alley

Who the Yankees have in Harrison Bader

Right before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, the Yankees and Cardinals struck a head scratcher of a deal, at least from New York’s point of view. The Yanks acquired defense-first center fielder Harrison Bader, and shipped out Jordan Montgomery. Bader is a speedy outfielder with perhaps a hint of pop, who has long been heralded as one of the game’s premier defensive center fielders. The deal comes a little out of nowhere, as New York has a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and could use some solid starting pitching, but let’s look at the new guy brings to the team.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review

The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
