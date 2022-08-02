ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Royals trade Emmanuel Rivera to Diamondbacks for Luke Weaver

 2 days ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks traded right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for third baseman Emmanuel Rivera on Monday.

Weaver, 28, made 12 appearances (one start) for the Diamondbacks this season and went 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA. In his three-plus seasons in Arizona, he went 9-19 with a 4.72 ERA.

The former first-round draft pick was selected by the Cardinals back in 2014 with the 27th overall pick. He spent the first three seasons of his career in St. Louis.

Rivera, 26, was in his second season with the Royals and is hitting .237 with six home runs and 22 RBIs in 2022.

In addition to trading Weaver, the D-backs also recalled right-handed pitcher Taylor Widener from Triple-A Reno and activated him for Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians.

–Field Level Media

