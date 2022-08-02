Students learn job skills during 5-week internship program

www.basinlife.com
Related
Herald and News
Klamath County Fair: Free fun for the whole family
Klamath County Fair is back for another round of family-friendly entertainment and fun for the whole community. This year marks the centennial anniversary of the county’s securing of the land on which the Klamath County Fairgrounds were built. That makes this year the 100th fair to be held at this location.
pnwag.net
Additional Depredations Reported In Klamath County
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators were called to the Ft. Klamath area of Klamath County Saturday evening, after a 650-pound yearling steer was found severely injured. The producer decided to euthanize the animal because of the severity of the injuries. ODFW investigators believe the injuries to the steer occurred late Friday evening or early Saturday morning.
Air advisory remains in effect for Klamath and Jackson counties
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Sunday, July 31, through Friday, Aug. 5, for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, Calif. ** Información en español.**. DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDRV
Multiple power outages impacting thousands in northern Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Multiple power outages were reported just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, according to Pacific Power. 725 customers are without power in the area of Prospect, Oregon. Zip codes for the areas without power include 97536 and 97541. It is estimated that this area will be repaired between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. One portion of the outages lists the cause as 'Damaged Line', with the other portion still under investigation.
kezi.com
DEQ smoke advisory issued for part of Southern Oregon due to McKinney Fire
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon is issuing an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties through Friday. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) today issued an air quality advisory effective Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, California. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.
Mount Shasta Herald
Smoke from wildfires impacts air quality across California and Oregon, advisories issued
Smoke from the McKinney Fire has begun to blanket northern California and the southwest corner of Oregon and is forecasted to worsen and continue moving up the state over the next several days, according to weather officials. By late Sunday afternoon, Yreka clocked in with the highest hazardous air quality...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140 Fatality Klamath Co., August 1
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was outside of his tow truck retrieving a vehicle from the side of the highway. The tow truck operator, identified as Spencer Hughes (32) of Klamath Falls, was transported by ambulance but died en route. The investigation is ongoing. OSP was assisted on scene by Rocky Point Fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Klamath by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 15:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Upper Klamath Lake or the Klamath River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Klamath The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Klamath County in south central Oregon * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 325 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midland, or 8 miles southwest of Klamath Falls, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Klamath Falls, Miller Island Klamath Wildlife Area, Midland, Moore Park, Worden, Keno and Altamont. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0