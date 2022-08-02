ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Linda Hamilton Only Saw ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Once Because She Found It ‘Awful’ Watching Herself

By Antonio Stallings
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Actor Linda Hamilton reprised her role as the fierce Sarah O’ Conner for the 2019 Terminator sequel Dark Fate . But Hamilton had only seen the film once because she couldn’t stand watching herself in the movie.

Why Linda Hamilton was reluctant to do ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

Linda Hamilton | Jun Sato/WireImage)

Hamilton caught the attention of many with her portrayal as the Terminator franchise’s Sarah O’ Conner . Being the mother of humanity’s only hope against killer machines, Hamilton’s Conner transformed from a young and mild waitress into a fierce action hero.

But Sarah’s legacy was one of the reasons why Hamilton was concerned about reprising the character for Dark Fate . The movie would take place decades after the sequel. With so much time passing, Hamilton wasn’t sure about portraying a much older Sarah O’ Conner.

“I just felt like I had done a really strong two films, so was there anything more to say from that character? Unless there was something new to add to the mix, I didn’t want to come on board. Then I, of course, knew that audiences would just be very cruel because the last time they saw Sarah Connor, she was a beast, and now she’s an old lady,” Hamilton once said to Smashing Interviews .

Hamilton was also worried about the physicality that came with playing such a role. Being in her 60s, she doubted she would’ve been able to capture the physique she had in the second Terminator film. But she later felt that her age could’ve been more of an asset to her character.

“Then after training and training and training and realizing where I was and how far I could get, I just thought, ‘You know what? It doesn’t matter because what I have to bring is not just a body. I have such a big wealth of experience that hasn’t been tapped into. I am going to bring all that.’ I just have so much more going on than when I was 33,” she said.

Linda Hamilton has only watched ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ once because she found it awful watching herself

Like many celebrities, Hamilton doesn’t enjoy watching herself on screen. Because of this, she’s often avoided watching her own movies.

“I don’t see my work if I can help it at all. It keeps me honest. I’d be like, ‘Oh, my God, straight to the plastic surgeon.’ I just don’t look. So I can believe whatever I want if I don’t have to see it,” she said.

Hamilton stuck to this habit of hers with Dark Fate . She only watched the sequel as a courtesy to Dark Fate director Tim Miller .

“I’ve only seen the film once, because I just find it awful to watch myself. And the only reason I watched it was because I love [director] Tim Miller, and I love my actors, and I just thought I owed it to Tim to see what we had done,” she once said on Collider’s Director’s on Directing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con (via Contact Music ). “Because we would yell that back all the time while we were shooting. He goes ‘Linda’ – over the bullhorn – ‘You’re going to see this movie?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not! You’re not the boss of me! You’re the boss of me right now!’ It was always a will-she-or-won’t-she thing.”

Linda Hamilton wants to be done with the ‘Terminator’ franchise

Hamilton shared that she didn’t expect another Terminator movie to be made after Dark Fate’s box-office performance. And although she might be interested in starring in a sequel provided the right conditions, she’s not necessarily waiting for a phone call. To her, the Terminator films may have run their course.

“I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version, where so many millions are not at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable,” Hamilton told The Hollywood Reporter . “I can’t tell you how many laymen just go, ‘Well, people don’t go to the movies anymore.’ It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So no, I am not hopeful, because I would really love to be done.”

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls Studio Execs Thinking ‘The Terminator’ Was Going To Be a B Movie

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios' First X-Men Reboot Casting Reportedly Revealed

Since Disney's massive acquisition of Fox in 2019, fans have been dying to get updates regarding the arrival of the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and so far, Marvel Studios hasn't given us anything. So far, the only confirmed mutant to be making his MCU crossover is Ryan Reynold's Deadpool.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Hamilton
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
digitalspy.com

Marvel's She-Hulk trailer confirms Tatiana Maslany character's MCU origin

Marvel's new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer has confirmed the origin story of Tatiana Maslany's character Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the MCU. In the new featurette released by Marvel on YouTube, Maslany explains how her character becomes the big, green superhero, revealing: "Jennifer Walters is an attorney who has accidentally taken in the Hulk's blood and has become [the She-Hulk]."
COMICS
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'

Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Confirm Deadpool And Logan With Be Disney+’s First R-Rated Movies, And Their Responses Are Classic

Although Disney+ is still largely a family-friendly streaming service, in recent months, more content has been added to the platform that’s specifically targeted at older audiences. For instance, looking at the Marvel realm, shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones that originated from Netflix can now be viewed on Disney+, though you’ll need to make sure your parental controls are properly set up to make sure the little ones don’t accidentally view these shows. Well, now the platform is getting its first R-rated movies in the form of Deadpool, Deadpool 2 and Logan, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have provided some classic responses to that.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Terminator#Only Hope#Actor#Film Star
BGR.com

Netflix’s most expensive movie ever is becoming a cinematic universe

Netflix is going to turn its most expensive movie of all time into a franchise. On Tuesday, the streamer announced that The Gray Man is getting a sequel as well as a new spin-off film. Joe and Anthony Russo will return to direct the sequel, which will once again star Ryan Gosling as the titular CIA operative with Stephen McFeely writing the script.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

DC's Batgirl Movie Reportedly Shelved, Not Releasing in Theaters or HBO Max

DC has no plans to release its previously-planned Batgirl movie in theaters or on the HBO Max streaming service, according to a new report published by The Wrap on Tuesday. The film, which wrapped production earlier this year, was originally set to be released on the HBO Max, but recent rumors had suggested that it could get a theatrical release. According to The Wrap's reporting, the budget of the film grew to $90 million amid shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the project is ultimately not regarded to be the kind of "theatrical event film" that DC is looking to put out in the future. Still, their report indicates that the studio is "actively planning" to work with the film's star, Leslie Grace, as well as directors Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

'Batgirl' Directors 'Shocked' by News of Studio Canceling Movie: 'We Still Can't Believe It'

The Batgirl directors are "saddened" their movie won't be released to fans. On Tuesday, news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery canceled plans to release two movies that were deep into production: animated sequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt and live-action DC Comics movie Batgirl. The superhero movie reportedly already cost $90 million, but the studio no longer will release the film on streaming or in theaters.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

151K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy