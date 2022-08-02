ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ree Drummond’s Daughter ‘Doubts’ Her Enchilada Meal on ‘The Pioneer Woman’

By Sheiresa Ngo
The Pioneer Woman is always making new and interesting meals for her family and the show. Ree Drummond made a series of meals featuring sauce. One of those recipes was for her enchilada skillet. The meal looked delicious, but Alex Drummond admitted to having “doubts.” Here’s how it all went down.

Ree Drummond’s enchilada skillet

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond | Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Drummond’s enchilada skillet is quite simple to make. The key ingredient is canned enchilada sauce. Using pre-made ingredients is Drummond’s secret to making a meal quickly and getting out of the kitchen so she can spend time with her family. She also uses canned black beans for this recipe. Canned items are on the list of Drummond’s superhero shortcuts .

Another key ingredient is butter. Drummond prefers to sauté the vegetables in a pan of butter for added flavor.

Alex Drummond says she ‘has doubts’ about the enchilada

At the beginning of the episode, Alex seemed excited about the enchilada skillet. As she watched her mother place the ingredients in the pan, she told her husband, Mauricio Scott , that she might start making this recipe. However, her thoughts changed as the cooking demonstration continued.

Alex began to have doubts after Drummond explained how she was planning to incorporate the corn tortillas. She says her original plan was to layer the tortillas on top of the meat mixture and add cheese. However, Drummond changed her mind and decided to cut the corn tortillas into pieces and stir them into the meat.

Drummond says the tortillas “fall apart and become one with all the other ingredients.” She says preparing the enchiladas this way adds a corn flavor throughout the meat. “It’s really, really tasty; you have to trust me on this,” says Drummond.

Alex chimes in and says she’s “having doubts” about how this meal will turn out. “Do not doubt your mother,” says Drummond. “Yes, mam,” replies Alex.

Drummond goes on with her cooking demonstration, showing home cooks how to position the corn tortillas. She recommends making sure some of the corners are sticking up so that you can see the corners.

Before placing the skillet in the oven, she sprinkles the mixture with cheese. She says you can add as much cheese as you want. The skillet enchilada turned out perfectly and everything was fine.

Ree Drummond and her daughter appeared to clash earlier this year

This isn’t the first time Drummond and her daughter had a difference of opinion about food. During one of The Pioneer Woman shows, Alex asks if tarragon dressing is like a ranch dressing .

Drummond says, “This is like a creamy tarragon dressing, which is exactly what I said I was going to make.” Drummond flashed her dazzling smile as she said this, but there was a hint of sarcasm. The Accidental Country Girl is known for joking around, but there seemed to be an added hint of sarcasm.

Alex says, “I don’t know what tarragon is.” Drummond then tells her daughter that tarragon is an herb. She further explains that tarragon is “ranchy.” She says it is “garlic herbs with a creamy base.”

RELATED : ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Chicken Fried Steak Medallions

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Taste Of Home

How to Make Deviled Egg Potato Salad

When bringing a dish to share, it’s fun to find different and delicious ways to enjoy classic recipes. This deviled egg potato salad combines two timeless picnic sides (potato salad and deviled eggs) into one masterful cookout mashup. What Is Deviled Egg Potato Salad?. This twist on the traditional...
