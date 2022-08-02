Some Dishes That May Pique Your Palate This Summer

www.theexaminernews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
New Owners To Rebrand Restaurant With 32-Year History In Fishkill
A favorite Hudson Valley restaurant that recently closed after 32 years will be replaced with a new restaurant focusing on new-American cuisine. Dutchess County staple Hudson's Ribs and Fish, located in Fishkill, was known for, of course, its fish and ribs, but also for having some of the best steak and seafood dishes around.
westchesterfamily.com
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: August 5-7
This weekend is packed with so many awesome things to do in and around Westchester! From a messy fundraiser (yes, you and your kids can literally get muddy for a good cause) to the annual sunflower festival to tons of interactive art events, you’re going to want to do more than one of these awesome Westchester weekend events. Be sure to tag and share on social media @westchesterfamilymagazine if you enjoy any of these adventures.
News 12
GUIDE - Road Trip: Close to Home attractions for Aug. 4
Open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Sunday. Visit website for info on swim and splash pad sessions. LeFrak Center at Lakeside - near Lincoln Road and Parkside/Ocean Avenue entrances...
Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September
Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Hudson Valley restaurant closes, another changes ownership
Unwined Kitchen in Baldwin Place, near Somers, is shutting down and Dvine Bar in Sparkill is changing ownership.
Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine
There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
IN THIS ARTICLE
theexaminernews.com
North Castle Preserves Acre of Local Revolutionary War Site
With two votes last week, the Town of North Castle helped preserve a vital piece of American history at a local Revolutionary War site. The board approved designating 16 Nethermont Ave. in North White Plains as open space and authorized the purchase of the adjacent parcel at 18 Nethermont Ave. for up to $165,000.
Mount Vernon Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize
A Westchester County man claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize. Glenroy Walters, of Mount Vernon, won the CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers selected in the drawing on Thursday, June 2, the New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The winning numbers were:...
westchesterfamily.com
15 Fun Attractions to Enjoy in Yonkers with Kids
Did you know that Yonkers is the third most populated city in New York (after New York City and Buffalo)? Or that it is commonly referred to as “the sixth borough.” Offering a hub of culture, the arts, entertainment, food, parks, and more, a visit to Yonkers with kids offers much to see. From gardens to climbing walls to museums (and so much more!), a visit to Yonkers with kids offers something for everyone. Here are some fun Yonkers attractions to get on your radar:
6sqft
English manor-style Yonkers home designed by noted architect hits market for $2.2M
The only known Westchester house designed by famed American architect Wilson Eyre is for sale. Asking $2,225,000, the home at 573 North Broadway was modeled after country homes seen by Eyre during an 1895 trip to England. Built in 1910, the single-family brick home was nearly demolished in 2007, but a design-savvy couple bought the home and completed a restoration of the historic property.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thrillist
Underrated NYC Waterfront Parks to Visit in All 5 Boroughs
For a so-called “concrete jungle,” New York City offers a shocking amount of green space. And while Central Park and Prospect Park are some of the more popular options for an outdoor day, nothing beats a park along the water, where cool breezes and skyline views complete the experience.
Recognize This Fishkill Location? It Was Once Featured on a Hit TV Show
Over the last few years, we have all witnessed a massive increase in the number of movies and TV shows that have chosen the Hudson Valley to film whatever they are working on. Did you know that in 2012, one TV show was filming in the area before all the others?
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
Huge Car Show this Weekend in Orange County
Growing up in the Hudson Valley in the 1970s, I knew a lot of guys that we called motorheads. It wasn’t a bad thing, it was just a thing. These guys were really into their cars, and some of those cars were beautiful. I can still remember this one guy, whose name and face I’ve forgotten, but I do remember he had a 1972 black Chevy Nova that he was always washing and polishing. Funny how I can remember the car more than the person. Anyway, if you’re a car enthusiast, here’s something you should know about.
Live Like a New York Legend! Lou Gehrig’s Former Home For Sale
Another beautiful home with New York Yankee pedigree is up for sale, this time in Westchester County. Let's take a look inside the former home of one of the most famous baseball players of all time, Lou Gehrig. Yankee Homes for Sale in New York. This isn't the first time...
An Epic Asian Street Food Festival Is Coming To NYC This Month
On Thursday, August 18th, eat your way through delicious Taiwanese/Japanese dishes at Night Market by UpstairsNYC. The festival will highlight traditional street food with fine-dining execution, as high-end Japanese restaurant Norikoh Chelsea will transform its 6,000 square feet into an expansive night market. The outdoor area, main indoor floor and back room will feature music, a full bar and a beautiful backdrop to the festivities with gorgeous lanterns brightening the venue. Visitors will be able to feast on tons of mouthwatering options like pork belly buns, taro donuts, yakitori and quench their thirst with a selection of East Asian beers (Sapporo, Asahi, Kirin) and East Asian-inspired cocktails. Menu items will average between $10-$15. A limited supply of tickets will be available thanks to UpstairsNYC, an NYC media firm, to get cheap deals on items. Tickets include:
Enter To Win a Pair of Tickets to The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival
The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is returning to the River Front Park in Beacon! It will take place on September 17th and promises to be a blast!. The Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is an annual event that lets people have fun and try different craft beers from all over New York! There will be over 60 Breweries there, each providing a unique drink for you to try! When you arrive you'll be given a souvenir sampling glass to drink from and a pretzel necklace to snack on! The tasting sessions will be from 1:30 pm to 5:30 pm this year, and you can enjoy some live music, food trucks, games, and more!
jerseysbest.com
A bite-sized guide to Fort Lee
It shouldn’t take the occasional George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal to route you through Fort Lee to discover what that town has to offer. The little-under-3-square-mile Bergen County community is packed with history and a rich food scene to explore, too. Fort Lee was, at the turn of the...
Comments / 0