Maloney’s Decision to Support MAGA Republicans’ Campaigns is a Threat

Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
How House Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Fared In Tuesday Primaries
Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse were all on the ballots while facing the former president's scorn.
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
After Trump-backed candidate victories, some Democrats question party's meddling in GOP primaries
The Democratic Governors Association didn’t waste any time blasting Republican Dan Cox after the state delegate from Maryland convincingly won his party’s gubernatorial primary in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. "Dan Cox wants to turn Maryland into MAGAland," charged the narrator in a DGA...
Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
'The Democrats have trained the population to believe that gay Latino Republicans - like me - can't be conservative': New York GOP candidate reveals why he is running for Congress - and how he has been scorned by the gay community
House Republicans' campaign arm is pouring resources into suburban Long Island ahead of the November midterm elections, where a seat being vacated by outgoing Democrat Rep. Tom Suozzi has set up an opportunity for the GOP to add one more lawmaker to its New York Congressional delegation. From that vacuum...
"Deeply troubling": Trump-backed GOP conspiracists just moved closer to control of Arizona elections
Republican election conspiracists endorsed by former President Donald Trump appear likely to sweep the Arizona Republican primaries, putting them closer to positions that would allow them to oversee the state's elections. Former news anchor Kari Lake, who was endorsed by Trump after saying it was "disqualifying" for Republicans to reject...
Rep. Haley Stevens ousts Rep. Andy Levin from Congress in Michigan Democratic primary
NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens’ victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate
Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CNN Poll: Most voters say neither Republican nor Democratic congressional candidates have the right priorities
(CNN) — Neither Republican nor Democratic candidates for Congress are seen by most voters as having the right priorities, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS. The survey finds voters closely divided in their preference for this year's midterm elections and on the potential consequences of a Republican victory.
Washington Examiner
Arizona Democrats boost Trump-backed gubernatorial hopeful Lake in GOP primary
The Arizona Democratic Party is disparaging a Republican gubernatorial candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson, in an apparent attempt at helping Trump-endorsed GOP rival Kari Lake, figuring the latter would be easier to beat in November. The state party sent out a statement Tuesday detailing past donations to Democratic candidates from Robson,...
Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party.
Trump-backed election-denier ousts Republican incumbent. Democrats get blamed
A Trump-backed congressional candidate from Michigan ousted U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., who voted to impeach the former president, in the state's general election on GOP primary on Tuesday. John Gibbs, a little-known but ardent election-denier, beat out Meijer to represent Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, with the incumbent officially conceding...
Former Republicans and Dems form third political party ahead of 2024
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is joining arms with dozens of former Democrats and Republicans, some of whom hail from the Bush and Reagan administrations, to form a new third political party to appeal to the millions of US voters who increasingly find themselves frustrated by the gridlocked two-party system.The Forward Party announced its entry onto the national stage on Wednesday, as was first reported by Reuters, and will be co-chaired by Christine Todd Whitman, a former Republican governor of New Jersey, and Mr Yang, who left the Democratic party last year to register as an independent and form...
The Utah Independent Who Just Might Have the Formula to Beat Trumpism
Evan McMullin is cobbling together a new alliance that could point the way to a less Trumpy future in red states.
Open primary may save Trump's GOP targets in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The two Republican members of Congress from Washington who drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach former President Donald Trump were leading other Republicans in the state’s top two primary Wednesday. Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party — a system observers say may have helped the GOP incumbents in Washington who had been targeted by Trump. In early returns, Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse looked as they may advance to the general election with a Democratic candidate in each of their races. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District, with 32% of the vote and advanced to the November ballot. Herrera Beutler had under 24%. Joe Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who faced significant spending against him from another Republican who attacked him from the right – was at nearly 21%.
Donald Trump, power broker: Primaries show he retains a degree of control over Republicans
As in primaries past, the Trump movement Tuesday took a few lumps, but it also won nominations for many partisans in Michigan and Arizona especially.
Democrats See Republicans as the Enemy, Not As Loyal Opposition | Opinion
Democrats have long portrayed Donald Trump as a singular threat to democracy.
