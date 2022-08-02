Boston Red Sox make Christian Vázquez trade official; Ronaldo Hernandez, Rich Hill activated for Monday’s game

www.masslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom Handy
Related
Here’s how an MLB analyst graded the Red Sox trade for Eric Hosmer
"It's also kind of a head scratcher." The Red Sox defeated the Astros 2-1 on Tuesday with Rafael Devers driving in both Boston runs in his return to the lineup. And Tuesday was another busy day for the Red Sox front office, as Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer prior to the MLB trade deadline.
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
Christian Vazquez's bizarre last moments as a Red Sox
The last moments of Christian Vazquez’s tenure with the Red Sox were unforgettable, with the catcher choosing to take batting practice even though he was on the verge of being traded.
Red Sox: 3 prospects to call up after the inevitable fire sale
The Boston Red Sox appear to be heading toward a fire sale as the trade deadline approaches. Which three prospects should get their major league call-up? The Boston Red Sox seem as though they’re ready to concede their pursuit of the playoffs in 2022. After reaching the American League Championship Series last season, this has to be a devastating blow for Red Sox Nation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING TRADE: Houston Astros And Boston Red Sox Make A Deal
The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have made a trade.
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Eric Hosmer
The Boston Red Sox have made a trade for Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer according to Jon Heyman. Hosmer, 32, is batting .272 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs for the Padres this season. He has played 12 MLB seasons with the Royals and Padres with a .277 career batting average.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites
The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
Carlos Correa had good quote about Twins’ trade deadline acquisition
The Minnesota Twins made a series of moves on Tuesday ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline, and Carlos Correa seems to be a fan of the team’s work. The Twins acquired pitchers Tyler Mahle, Michael Fulmer and Jorge Lopez. Mahle will add some important depth to the rotation. After...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade
At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros Acquire Vázquez in Trade with Red Sox
According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston, Christian Vázquez is now a member of the Houston Astros. The Astros have struggled to find a good balance at catcher in 2022 between Martín Maldonado and a litany of backups, now it seems they've found the man they were looking for.
Yardbarker
Celtics sign former first-round pick Bruno Caboclo
After reaching the NBA Finals last season with a starting lineup that featured five former first-round picks, the Boston Celtics are bringing in another one. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Celtics agreed to a training camp deal with veteran forward Bruno Caboclo. He will get a chance to compete for a roster spot, Charania adds.
Video shows Christian Vazquez’s reaction to being traded to Astros
Christian Vazquez seemed pretty stunned upon learning that he would be traded to the team he was scheduled to face on Monday. The Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 3-2 in the first of three games between the teams in Houston. Vazquez began the day as Boston’s catcher and ended the day as the Astros’ newest catcher thanks to the deadline deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Bruins sign forward Brett Harrison to three-year contract
The Boston Bruins signed 19-year-old forward Brett Harrison to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday. The deal carries an annual
Celtics sign former 5-star prospect and Haverhill native to their training camp roster
The Boston Celtics are tinkering around the edges, signing forward and Haverhill native Noah Vonleh to their training camp roster, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0