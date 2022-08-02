ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros upgrade roster with trades for 1B Mancini, C Vazquez

semoball.com
 2 days ago
www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox trading Christian Vazquez to Astros for two prospects

The Boston Red Sox have officially entered sell mode. The Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reported Monday. The deal will be complete after Vazquez passes a physical, per Berman. The two prospects...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Astros send outfielder Jose Siri to Rays via trade Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder Jose Siri from the Houston Astros via trade Monday. Siri will land with the Rays after Monday's three-team trade between the Astros, the Rays, and the Baltimore Orioles. The Astros will end up with Trey Mancini and RHP Jayden Murray, and the Orioles will receive RHPs Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott in the deal.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Astros Acquire Vázquez in Trade with Red Sox

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston, Christian Vázquez is now a member of the Houston Astros. The Astros have struggled to find a good balance at catcher in 2022 between Martín Maldonado and a litany of backups, now it seems they've found the man they were looking for.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Hawkins
Person
Korey Lee
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Michael Brantley

Comments / 0

Community Policy