Astros upgrade roster with trades for 1B Mancini, C Vazquez

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros
The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Orioles Trey Mancini deal?
The Astros acquired Trey Mancini from the Orioles, but who won the deal?. The Houston Astros have pulled off an early-MLB Trade Deadline shocker by acquiring Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles while being apart of a huge 3-team trade. The Astros had been on the hunt for a first...
Astros make World Series push in trade with Red Sox
The Houston Astros are shoring up their roster as they prepare for a possible World Series run. On Monday, the Astros acquired Trey Mancini in a 3-way deal with Baltimore and Tampa Bay. The team later acquired catcher Christian Vazquez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Vazquez is...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox trading Christian Vazquez to Astros for two prospects
The Boston Red Sox have officially entered sell mode. The Red Sox are trading catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros in exchange for two minor-league prospects, Mark Berman of Houston's FOX 26 reported Monday. The deal will be complete after Vazquez passes a physical, per Berman. The two prospects...
Astros send outfielder Jose Siri to Rays via trade Monday
The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired outfielder Jose Siri from the Houston Astros via trade Monday. Siri will land with the Rays after Monday's three-team trade between the Astros, the Rays, and the Baltimore Orioles. The Astros will end up with Trey Mancini and RHP Jayden Murray, and the Orioles will receive RHPs Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott in the deal.
Astros Announce Multiple Roster Moves on Deadline Day
The Houston Astros optioned Korey Lee, Taylor Jones and J.J. Matijevic with the activation of Trey Mancini, Christian Vázquez and Alex Bregman.
Report: Astros Acquire Vázquez in Trade with Red Sox
According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston, Christian Vázquez is now a member of the Houston Astros. The Astros have struggled to find a good balance at catcher in 2022 between Martín Maldonado and a litany of backups, now it seems they've found the man they were looking for.
Orioles get OF Brett Phillips from Rays for $100,000
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays for $100,000 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Phillips hit .147 in 75 games for the Rays this year, but he could bring defensive value to a Baltimore team that is still in the hunt for a postseason spot. The Orioles, who have spent several seasons rebuilding but are unexpectedly contending now, dealt fan favorite Trey Mancini to Houston and reliever Jorge López to Minnesota before Tuesday’s deadline.
Red Sox are reportedly showing interest in DFA’d Rays outfielder Brett Phillips
The Boston Red Sox are showing interest in recently released Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, reports Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.
Report: Red Sox Acquire Pham From Reds
The Boston Red Sox strengthen their outfield by acquiring Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds.
