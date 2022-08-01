ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama lands commitment from versatile 2023 DL Hunter Osborne

By Brody Smoot
 2 days ago
The good news on the recruiting trail continued on Monday as Alabama was able to land 2023 four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne. He chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. It wasn’t a shocking decision considering Osborne lives less than an hour away from Tuscaloosa. However, he was once leaning toward Clemson after he took an official visit on June 3.

When asked by On3’s Chad Simmons why he chose the Crimson Tide, here is what Osborne had to say regarding his decision:

“How the players carry, how the coaches carry themselves… you have no choice but to believe that you’re around the best of the best and true champions, Everyone in the program is locked in and focused. I wanted to be around that because I want to be around guys that want to be great.”

Alabama has had no shortage along the defensive line in recent years. In the past five years, eight former Alabama defensive linemen have been drafted into the NFL. That number will likely increase after the 2022 season with Justin Eboigbe and Byron Young both being fourth-year seniors. If that is the case, Alabama could look to replace them with players like Hunter Osborne, Damon Payne, or Isaiah Hastings. Nonetheless, the Crimson Tide will once again reload at the position.

Alabama has pushed for several other in-state defensive linemen in James Smith and Kelby Collins. The expectation is that one of those two will end up in Tuscaloosa when all of their recruitment is said and done. Regardless of what they decide on their future, Osborne seems locked in with the Crimson Tide.

With Osborne being a native of Trussville, Alabama, he emphasized the importance of being able to stay in-state to play at Alabama. Here is what he told Simmons in an interview on Monday:

“I’m happy to put on and represent my state playing for the University of Alabama. Now, I’m just ready to work. I’m gonna do the best I can. I’m gonna put my all in and leave nothing out. To all the fans at the University of Alabama, you’ll get the most out of me.”

Alabama now has the No. 2 overall class, according to 247Sports’ rankings. Crimson Tide fans should keep a close eye on Edric Hill and Jordan Renaud.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Osborne over his senior year as well as other Alabama football recruiting news.

