Governor Gavin Newsom declares State of Emergency for Monkeypox

Over 1 million signatures submitted for California Taxpayer Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure to limit tax hikes is one step closer to becoming reality. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has led a group of taxpayer advocates in a huge signature collection drive over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the group submitted over 1,000,000 signatures to get the California Taxpayer Protection Act on the November ballot.
California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
CA Assemblyman Vince Fong (R): AB-5 will crush consumers if truckers aren’t exempt
SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – A few weeks ago, Assembly Republicans sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom, urging him to delay implementation of AB 5 or exempt independent truckers entirely from its employee reclassification (ABC) test. The Supreme Court declined to hear a case on June 30th that would have challenged the new law, now putting AB-5 on the fast-track for going into effect in California.
Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
City Council adopts an updated, more ambitious Climate Action Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved an update to the city’s Climate Action Plan, including setting a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. The council approved the update 8-0, with Councilman Chris Cate absent. City staff will bring a full implementation...
New documentary depicts the effects of legalized marijuana on local communities in CA
“The Daily Caller” has released a new documentary that depicts the effects of California’s Marijuana legalization on local communities. The title of the film is called “NARCOFORNIA: How Progressives Sold Out Rural California To Drug Lords (Documentary)”. Watch the trailer here: .https://narcofornia.com/. A little bit about the...
San Diego County refusing to answer questions about new water testing system
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a difficult summer for the beach communities in San Diego County’s South Bay. San Diego County implemented a new water testing system, to monitor potential health hazards, but it has been much more problematic than expected. The new testing system has resulted in the ocean being closed to swimming way more often than it was before the system was put in place. And that doesn’t mean the ocean water is dirty.
Former councilmember, Scott Sherman, calls for justice regarding the People’s Ordinance
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Councilmembers voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. The ordinance, as written, prohibits the City of San Diego from recovering costs from single-family residences for trash collection services it provides, but residents in apartments and condominiums must pay a private company for trash collection. There are certain exceptions, for example, single-family homes in gated neighborhoods have to pay for trash too.
Placement hearing for SVP Douglas Badger set for Friday
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday is the proposed placement hearing for sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Badger, who has a history of assaults on young men, was released briefly in 2006 to live in a trailer outside the gates of Donovan State Prison. He went back to a state hospital for medical reasons, but now he’s about to be set free.
Shane Harris launches ‘Legacy Campaign’ to rename street after Willie Morrow
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shane Harris the President of the Peoples Association of Justice Advocates & CEO of S Harris Communications is launching the “Legacy Campaign.”. The legacy campaign advocates for the city of San Diego and cities like ours to commemorate its citizens not just for what they gave but who they are and were.
San Diego Housing Market: Should you buy a home now?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With the rising interest rates on homes people in the market for a home may be wondering “Should I buy a home now or should I wait to see what happens with the market?”. Keith Christian, President of Renovation Realty, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney...
KUSI News dominates 2022 San Diego Union Tribune Reader’s Poll
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The results are in for the San Diego Union Tribune’s annual “San Diego’s Best” reader’s poll. KUSI came away the clear favorite TV Station among San Diegans, winning every single TV category in 2022. KUSI News won the following categories:
Chula Vista Police department connects with the community in National Night Out
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Tuesday night Law Enforcement Agencies hosted a celebration to connect with local communities to connect with the people they serve. This night is called “National Night Out” and KUSI’s Hunter Sowards spent the day with the Chula Vista Police Department getting the inside scoop on the event.
San Diego County gas prices drop for 47th straight day
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the 47th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.568, its lowest amount since March 8. The average price has decreased has...
The ‘Stuff The Bus’ school supplies drive extended to end of August
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As a result of receiving considerably less than their goals, the San Diego County Office of Education and San Diego County Credit Union announced Monday they are extending the Stuff the Bus school supplies drive for the region’s students experiencing homelessness to Aug. 31.
The San Diego Sheriff’s invite you to the annual National Night Out Against Crime
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The National Night Out Against Crime is happening on Tuesday!. This is an annual community event to promote the relationship between the community and law enforcement. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department was on KUSI’s Patio with their dogs, horses and robots, telling us all about...
San Diego Housing Market: Median sales price increases $60k in past year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We are more than halfway into the year and there has been some dramatic changes in the real estate industry…. Realtor, Kara Kay said, “8% increase appreciation year over year, a normal market sees 3-4% appreciation. We are still far above where we would need to be to be considered in a recession in the housing market. I always recognize inflation, but for now it’s important to separate inflation from the housing market.”
Camp Pendleton officials have issued a noise advisory ahead of explosives training in North County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Officials at Camp Pendleton have issues a noise advisory ahead of explosives training in North County. This advisory begins August 1, Marines will be testing live fire mortars and fire artillery in the Whiskey/Zulu Impact area, roughly seven miles from Fallbrook and six miles from oceanside.
Poway teen started doing magic tricks to combat shyness; Now he has 4.6 million followers on TikTok.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Poway teen started doing magic tricks to combat shyness. Now he has 4.6 million followers on TikTok!. Pete Sciarrino, Magician joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to share his journey and show KUSI’s Lauren Phinney some magic tricks.
