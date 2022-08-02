Governor Gavin Newsom declares State of Emergency for Monkeypox

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been a difficult summer for the beach communities in San Diego County’s South Bay. San Diego County implemented a new water testing system, to monitor potential health hazards, but it has been much more problematic than expected. The new testing system has resulted in the ocean being closed to swimming way more often than it was before the system was put in place. And that doesn’t mean the ocean water is dirty.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO