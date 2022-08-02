ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Audrey Anderson explains how the DCFS investigative process works

By Iridian Fierro
wgnradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Corrections Officer Allegedly Sold Male Inmates Keys to Women’s Holding Area for $1000, Facilitating Rape

Women incarcerated in Indiana were allegedly raped, assaulted, and harassed after a jailer sold access to their housing area for $1,000. The allegations have spurred multiple lawsuits, per a detailed report from Law & Crime, including one filed this week that alleges “not a single jail officer” intervened during the evening of Oct. 23 and the early hours of Oct. 24 of last year.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy