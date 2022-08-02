ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Paul Pelosi to be arraigned on DUI charges in Napa County

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is scheduled to be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3 in Napa County Superior Court, according to a press release from the Napa County District Attorney (DA’s Office).

The DA’s Office filed charges after Pelosi was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on May 28. Pelosi was reportedly in a car accident the night he was arrested. The charges include driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with .08 percent blood alcohol level or higher.

According to California Penal Code section 977, defendants may appear through their attorney for misdemeanor DUI cases, meaning they don’t need to be present in the courtroom unless a judicial officer orders it. Pelosi has not been ordered to appear at this time.

According to the DA’s Office, at arraignment a judicial officer notifies the defendant of the crimes they have been charged with. Then a formal reading of the complaint can be waived by the defendant or their counsel. The judicial officer will also confirm that the defendant in the case is charged with the correct name.

Then the defendant or their counsel can enter in a plea. The case may then be continued to another date for either a change of plea or to set a jury trial. In misdemeanor cases where the defendant is not in law enforcement custody, they have the right to a jury trial within 45 days (but this deadline can be waived).

Richard Russell
2d ago

But if it was me as a classic driver I would be put in jail. And this guy did physical damage to someone else's car. I'm pretty sure I'm on the Napa County. And it's norm with the democrats getting away with And I'm just trying to select this period

Johny
1d ago

shame on Napa county he's supposed to be charged with a felony if there was bodily injury then the Napa county needs to give everyone with a DUI a break

KRON4 News

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on SF bus Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting on a San Francisco bus Wednesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Officers responded to Velasco Avenue and Santos Street at 3:20 p.m. for the incident. They provided medical aid to the victims, who were both taken to a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
