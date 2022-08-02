Man says someone in a black SUV shot his car, SPD investigating

www.khq.com
‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly
SPOKANE, Wash. — One man is dead after an early morning robbery ended in a shootout. The community is on high alert after yet another shooting. Spokane Police say it started as a robbery call involving several people. Two are in jail. Police say they shot and killed the third. SPD says it started in Spokane Valley around 1 a.m....
KREM
Robbery suspect confirmed dead after standoff with Spokane police downtown
According to police, two SPD officers and a Spokane County deputy were involved in the standoff. One officer only suffered minor injuries.
KHQ Right Now
Man killed by police after chase, standoff in downtown Spokane
The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery,...
KREM
Spokane law enforcement share details on standoff with robbery suspect in downtown Spokane
At this time, the suspect is confirmed dead. The investigation remains active, according to law enforcement.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Chief: Officers, deputy shot and killed erratic suspect following gunfire exchange on Third Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. - The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved...
KHQ Right Now
BREAKING: Officer injured in gunfire exchange with suspect near 3rd & Pine, gunman barricaded in a car.
Olice are currently blocking off multiple areas of downtown Spokane for a suspect that is barricaded in near 3rd and Pine. Police say the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. An officer was injured but was treated at the scene and is doing OK.
KHQ Right Now
'Totally unacceptable': Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, where law enforcement ultimately ended up shooting and killing a suspect near Third Avenue. Following the incident, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement, in part: "For the second...
KREM
Spokane law enforcement give update on standoff situation in downtown Spokane
There was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. One officer suffered minor injuries in the exchange. The suspect is confirmed dead.
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls police looking for missing 16-year-old male
POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls police are looking for a 16-year-old male who is either missing or ran away. Ryan Reindel was last seen leaving his Post Falls home. Police have only released his description and no other information. Reindel was last seen wearing a brown-black hat, a black...
Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
KHQ Right Now
Major Crimes investigating what led up to man being burned alive in northeast Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating what led to one man to being burned alive in northeast Spokane. “It broke my soul. I don’t care what Steven was to anyone else, he was my son," the victim's Mother, Dawn Dawson, said. As of...
Spokane Police want license plate reading cameras to track local crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department wants to use a new tool to help find stolen cars. The department is looking into purchasing cameras to scan license plates for stolen cars, suspect vehicles, and vehicles involved in amber and silver alerts. The SPD is specifically looking to buy...
Man minorly injured in drive-by shooting, Spokane police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred near Baldwin Avenue and Astor Street. No one was injured and no arrests have been made, according to police. Jeremiah Evenson, one of the men involved in the incident, told KREM 2 he is thankful to be...
KHQ Right Now
Men charged for shooting Spokane police officer facing multiple new first-degree charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - The two men accused of shooting a Spokane Police officer in June are now facing multiple new charges of first-degree attempted murder, conspiracy, and assault. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Ray Wynecoop and 21-year-old Isaac Ott have had their charges upgraded following the release of...
KREM
Spokane man set on fire with burns on 30% of body
The man's clothes were soaked in a flammable liquid. Spokane police are still looking for the person responsible for the attack.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley Fire: Woman dead following house fire near Clinton and 32nd
SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead after a fire broke out near Clinton Road and 32nd Avenue. Spokane Valley Fire Department officials told KHQ the woman was found deceased but haven't released whether she was burned, inhaled smoke or died of another cause. The cause of the fire is...
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls families lose thousands in rental scam
POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn't hers to begin with. Now, two families say they've been scammed out of thousands. "She has our driver's license; she has our social security number. She got everything like it was a background check," Malorie Slack said. "I feel now that I have to question everyone's intentions."
KHQ Right Now
Driver faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in early morning semi rollover near Geiger Blvd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a report on an early morning acc…
Bonner County Daily Bee
BCSO: Speed, alcohol to blame for fatal boat crash
After an extensive investigation, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has concluded that a June 28 boat accident on the Pend Oreille River near Thama was caused by excessive speed likely complicated by gusty winds reported in the area at the time. Evidence indicates the boat was traveling about 100...
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
