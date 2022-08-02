Man says someone in a black SUV shot his car, SPD investigating

POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn't hers to begin with. Now, two families say they've been scammed out of thousands. "She has our driver's license; she has our social security number. She got everything like it was a background check," Malorie Slack said. "I feel now that I have to question everyone's intentions."

POST FALLS, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO