Spokane, WA

Man says someone in a black SUV shot his car, SPD investigating

 2 days ago
KHQ Right Now

Man killed by police after chase, standoff in downtown Spokane

The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery,...
SPOKANE, WA
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

'Totally unacceptable': Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. - An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, where law enforcement ultimately ended up shooting and killing a suspect near Third Avenue. Following the incident, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement, in part: "For the second...
KHQ Right Now

Post Falls police looking for missing 16-year-old male

POST FALLS, Idaho - Post Falls police are looking for a 16-year-old male who is either missing or ran away. Ryan Reindel was last seen leaving his Post Falls home. Police have only released his description and no other information. Reindel was last seen wearing a brown-black hat, a black...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman killed in Spokane Valley house fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— One woman died from a house fire in Spokane Valley, the Spokane Valley Fire Department said. Smoke was coming out of the back of the garage toward the back of the home near South Clinton Road and East 32nd Street. The woman was inside and was removed from the home by crews with injuries. Crews performed CPR...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley Fire: Woman dead following house fire near Clinton and 32nd

SPOKANE, Wash. - One woman is dead after a fire broke out near Clinton Road and 32nd Avenue. Spokane Valley Fire Department officials told KHQ the woman was found deceased but haven't released whether she was burned, inhaled smoke or died of another cause. The cause of the fire is...
KHQ Right Now

Post Falls families lose thousands in rental scam

POST FALLS, Idaho - A Post Falls woman is being accused of listing a home for sale that wasn't hers to begin with. Now, two families say they've been scammed out of thousands. "She has our driver's license; she has our social security number. She got everything like it was a background check," Malorie Slack said. "I feel now that I have to question everyone's intentions."
POST FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

BCSO: Speed, alcohol to blame for fatal boat crash

After an extensive investigation, the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has concluded that a June 28 boat accident on the Pend Oreille River near Thama was caused by excessive speed likely complicated by gusty winds reported in the area at the time. Evidence indicates the boat was traveling about 100...
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle catches fire inside Spokane repair shop

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A motorcycle undergoing repairs at a Spokane auto shop caught fire Monday, prompting evacuations. Spokane fire crews responded to the 10600 block of E. Sprague Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. and doused the flames. The fire created a lot of smoke even after being put out....
SPOKANE, WA

