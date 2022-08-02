Scene cleared after crash blocks lanes of Matthews Bridge

www.news4jax.com
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
4 cars collide with person who ran onto I-95 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday an unidentified person ran out onto I-95 and was struck by four separate vehicles. The incident happened in Nassau County on I-95 northbound, at mile marker 380. FHP’s official report indicates that a tractor...
Oh my! Photos capture car dangling from parking garage in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A scary situation for one driver Tuesday after their car sped past a barrier and was dangling on the side of a parking garage on Jacksonville's Southbank. The incident happened in the afternoon hours at The Peninsula of Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and...
4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Four children, including an infant, and an adult were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a 29-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle on southbound I-75 around 3...
I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital
Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
JFRD: Crash on Mathews Bridge leaves one person trapped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has conformed a crash westbound on Mathews Bridge. They state that this crash has left one person trapped in the wreckage and crews are working to save them. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JFRD has stopped all traffic...
Police: Shooting victim found in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville after reports of suspicious person
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A gunshot victim was discovered Wednesday after police responded to reports of a suspicious person in the Imeson Park area of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. The victim is currently in surgery at a nearby hospital. Office responded to multiple 911 calls from the 1300...
Investigation underway after police say person found with gunshot wound near Imeson Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound near Imeson Park on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed. JSO also reported that a subject is in custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts...
JSO: Victim in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Springfield area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a victim was shot multiple times at the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street. Detectives said that at approximately 5 a.m., the victim was taken to a hospital by a witness. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.
Police: Teenager crashed car while trying to chase down a car thief
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man allegedly trying to chase down a car thief T-boned a family's Sudan, a police report shows, causing injuries. The incident took place on Old Kings Road on Saturday. The driver's father told police that a car had been stolen from their lot, and his...
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car near UF Health's Downtown Campus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been found dead inside a submerged transit van in a pond right outside UF Health's Downtown Jacksonville Campus Tuesday, police say. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of a submerged vehicle inside a pond just north of the 2100 block of North Jefferson Street.
It's been 12 days since the fatal police chase near Jacksonville Zoo. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Twelve days after a deadly police chase shut down the area surrounding the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, forcing visitors to shelter inside the zoo for hours, the only living suspect has still not been formally charged.
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car in Downtown Jacksonville
Officers say when they arrived they located a submerged White Ford Transit. The dive team responded and conducted a search of the car.
Woman in critical condition following New Town shooting; Police searching for man involved: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect after a shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood sent a woman to the hospital. According to JSO, a fight broke out after 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the middle of Windle Street. Officers said that 10 minutes after the fight -- a man walked back to the area and shot a woman in her mid-50s several times. She is said to be in critical condition.
Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Missing Person Alert in Nassau County for 18-year-old Arianna Hall
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. Arianna Hall, 18, has been missing since the beginning of July. Deputies say she is 5' 1" and has brown hair. Shortly after midnight on July 3, deputies say she got in a car and...
SUV rollover in Clay County, FHP says driver suffered critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single car rollover that took place on Sunday, July 31 just before 11 p.m. The accident happened on State Road 23 in Clay County, just south of Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy. A red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling south on...
Deputies are looking for suspect in Springfield shooting
The shooting happened near 19th and Main Streets. The victim was shot several times.
Attempted bank robbery reported in Orange Park, deputies looking for tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help identifying a person wanted for attempted robbery at the Bank of America Wednesday. Deputies say the incident happened at 29 Blanding Blvd. CCSO says the alleged suspect entered the bank around 4:43 p.m. Deputies say...
