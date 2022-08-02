Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency over monkeypox to help expand vaccination efforts in California

www.kcra.com
Democratic lawmakers representing Delta-area urge Gov. Newsom to cancel Delta tunnel plan
California lawmakers representing the state’s Delta area are calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel his plan for an underground tunnel that would reroute water from Northern to Southern California. Representatives John Garamendi, Josh Harder, Jerry McNerney and Mike Thompson, all Democrats, released a joint statement in response to...
Organized crime rings drain accounts of Californians receiving money for food assistance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Californians who depend on two state programs for help with food and other resources have had their accounts drained due to fraud committed by organized crime rings. The state has done little to fix the problem, a source close to the investigation told KCRA 3 Investigates.
'We sold out every day': Food vendors successful during first California State Fair since pandemic
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 17 days of nonstop fun and food, the California State Fair is officially over – Sunday was the last day to check out all the action at Cal Expo. This was the first state fair since 2019, with the annual event canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State fair officials told KCRA 3 they were happy with the turnout this year. Food vendors said the big crowds were a plus as they continue to recover from the pandemic.
Anthony Rendon on being California Speaker: 'This is not my last month'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said Tuesday he intends to remain leader of the state Assembly, even after the upcoming election in November and as another assemblyman claims he has the votes to be the legislative body’s next leader. In a one-on-one interview Tuesday, Rendon...
Downtown Sacramento restaurants seeing less business during Capitol renovations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The past two years have been full of irregularities and hardship for downtown Sacramento businesses, with restrictions issued because of COVID-19. But work to modernize the California state Capitol has also been a challenge. Many restaurants nearby rely on business from lawmakers and capitol workers to...
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked fellow inmate Uriel Otero in a dayroom. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Northern California families plan for back-to-school shopping amid inflation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Many families are expecting to spend more on back-to-school shopping in the face of inflation this year. "Clothing is really what’s probably going to be the most expensive because we have two kids, and they grow so fast," said Wes Davis. "Every year, it’s new clothes."
Does it feel more humid in Northern California this week? Here's at look at why
Humidity isn't something we talk about often in Northern California, but when it's here, it's noticed. The last couple of days have certainly felt stickier in the Valley thanks to monsoonal moisture creeping in from the Four Corners region. That moisture has helped to trigger daily rounds of thunderstorms in the Sierra.
KCRA 3 dominates July sweeps in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 News was again the number one choice for local household news viewers in Sacramento all day long, winning each of its newscasts in the July sweeps period. “Our commitment to covering the news across 20,000 plus square miles is driven by the support from...
Clouds in the Valley, chance of showers over Sierra. Here’s what you can expect
The start of the week is bringing clouds to Northern California that are looking to linger for a good portion of the day. On occasion, these clouds will bring some showers, with the best chances over the Sierra and into the foothills this afternoon through early evening. Any storms that...
