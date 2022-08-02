ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency over monkeypox to help expand vaccination efforts in California

By Greta Serrin
KCRA.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

'We sold out every day': Food vendors successful during first California State Fair since pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 17 days of nonstop fun and food, the California State Fair is officially over – Sunday was the last day to check out all the action at Cal Expo. This was the first state fair since 2019, with the annual event canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State fair officials told KCRA 3 they were happy with the turnout this year. Food vendors said the big crowds were a plus as they continue to recover from the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
KCRA.com

California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week

California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked fellow inmate Uriel Otero in a dayroom. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Does it feel more humid in Northern California this week? Here's at look at why

Humidity isn't something we talk about often in Northern California, but when it's here, it's noticed. The last couple of days have certainly felt stickier in the Valley thanks to monsoonal moisture creeping in from the Four Corners region. That moisture has helped to trigger daily rounds of thunderstorms in the Sierra.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
Person
Gavin Newsom
KCRA.com

KCRA 3 dominates July sweeps in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 News was again the number one choice for local household news viewers in Sacramento all day long, winning each of its newscasts in the July sweeps period. “Our commitment to covering the news across 20,000 plus square miles is driven by the support from...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy