Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency over monkeypox to help expand vaccination efforts in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 17 days of nonstop fun and food, the California State Fair is officially over – Sunday was the last day to check out all the action at Cal Expo. This was the first state fair since 2019, with the annual event canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State fair officials told KCRA 3 they were happy with the turnout this year. Food vendors said the big crowds were a plus as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO