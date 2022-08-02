ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees sign all 20 MLB Draft picks, Mets ink 19 of 22

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LXryx_0h18Da4A00

The Mets and Yankees made 42 total draft picks last month, and 39 have signed to become professional baseball players.

MLB’s Draft signing deadline was 5 p.m. on August 1, and the Mets announced about an hour later that they have signed 19 of their 22 picks, the extra picks coming in the first and second rounds as compensation picks.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have not yet officially announced their haul, but per previous releases and multiple media reports, they have signed all 20 of their selections – all of whom were college players.

The Mets selected just five high school players among their 22 picks and two of those marked three of their unsigned: third baseman Jackson Jaha (the son of ex-MLB star John), their 15 th -round pick from Clackamas HS in Oregon, and 19th-eound pick Jackson Lovich, a what from Blue Valley West HS in Overland Park, Kansas.

Jaha will instead honor his commitment to the University of Oregon, while Lovich is committed to the University of Missouri.

The big fish left unsigned, however, was third-round selection Brandon Sproat, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Florida. The Mets did make Sproat an offer, per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, so they will receive a third-round compensation pick in 2023.

Sproat will return to Florida for a fourth season in Gainesville, and will look to improve his draft stock even more in his third go-round. He was a seventh-round pick by the Rangers out of high school in 2019 but didn’t sign – becoming the highest-drafted player that year to not put pen to paper – and he will apparently once again be the highest unsigned pick in 2022.

