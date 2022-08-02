ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYM FOX 47

Lansing City Council has process for distribution of American Rescue Plan funds

By Larry Wallace
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aJouT_0h18DPJ300

When it comes to deciding what organizations will get a portion of Lansing’s American Rescue Plan money, members of City Council said the process should be equitable and transparent, and they’ve recently passed a resolution to make sure it is.

Founder and CEO of the Fledge Jerry Norris says it’s time for more organizations to be given money and resources from the city.

“We do see the institutions that are friendly to Andy get more funding than the grassroots organizations that aren’t friendly to Andy. Think it’s personal sometimes with him,” Norris said.

Back in April, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor submitted a proposal to City Council laying out how he would like the $25 million in American Rescue Plan money that the city will be getting this month to be spent. The proposal highlighted organizations that would be given funds to organize community programming.

“The mayor listed organizations he thought would be best, and I’m sure he wasn’t trying to be too evil in that process, but it wasn’t widely spread, and it wasn’t transparent, and people didn’t even know about the dollars so it went to the same people,” Norris said.

We took a trip to Schor’s office and asked him how he decided what organizations would be listed in his original proposal for funding. Schor said it was an application process followed by presentations. Schor also also emphasized that the application was heavily promoted.

“We sent out our press releases, we went to social media and we pushed it out as much as we could,” Schor said.

“We do know that there are some organizations who said they did not revive the information, and they would have applied if they have known about it,” said Lansing City Council Vice President Carol Wood.

After reviewing Schor’s proposal, the Lansing City Council voted to make revisions. Instead of giving funds to the original listed organizations, the body decided it would be better to start the process from scratch.

This time around $1.9 million will be given to organizations for community programming, but before Schor picks those organizations, he must abide by this new resolution, which is meant to make sure the process is equitable and transparent.

“This resolution would require the mayor to be more transparent in how he is doing the process, and he would also need to tell us who is actually applying,” Wood said.

The city is expected to get the American Rescue Plan funds this month. Schor said organizations can start applying for a portion of the funding relatively soon.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lansing City Council#American#Fledge
wkar.org

Meridian Township voters narrowly reject ban on recreational marijuana businesses: Aug. 2022 results

Meridian voters on Tuesday rejected a proposal that would have banned all types of recreational cannabis businesses from the township, unofficial results show. A narrow majority of voters said no to the proposal, according to results posted early Wednesday by the Ingham County Clerk's Office. As of just after 3 a.m., the tally showed 6,159 voters against the proposal, a difference of only 14 votes compared to those in favor.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Election results now coming in from the City of Flint

FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is now reporting 2022 primary election results. As of 6:00 Wednesday morning with 100% of precincts are now reporting results. At midnight the city didn't have any election results in. Stay with Mid-Michigan Now as we work to bring you the latest on...
FLINT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan Primary: Final results for local proposals, offices

Michigan's primary election has set the stage for local Ingham County elections this November. Here's a look at the candidates on the local ballot and the proposals voters decided on.28th District State SenateFormer East Lansing Mayor Sam Singh defeated Muhammad Salman Rais to earn the Democratic nomination. He will now take on Republican Madhu Anderson who defeated Daylen W. Howard to earn her party's nomination.Singh was elected to the East Lansing City Council at the age of 24 and was elected as mayor in 2005. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2013-18. He expressed his support...
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Lansing area state legislative races: See who advanced to the general election

There were several contested primary races Aug. 2 for seats representing Greater Lansing in Michigan's House of Representatives and state Senate. Below, see which candidates from either party are advancing to the Nov. 8 general election, according to figures posted by the Department of State as of 12:41 p.m. Wednesday. All results are unofficial until they're certified by boards of canvassers.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Election error reported in Eaton County

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson man searches for miracle as community rallies behind him

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s easy to see Michael Buchko’s love for the Jackson community. “Well he always wears that stars and stripes outfit, so he definitely sticks out,” said the Owner of Marshall Motors, Don Marshall. Often decked out in red white and blue Buchko’s dedicated his life to feeding Jackson veterans and anyone […]
JACKSON, MI
abc12.com

One State House incumbent from Mid-Michigan loses, all others advance

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The November ballot will include a number of familiar names seeking re-election to State House and Senate races around Mid-Michigan. Incumbents around the region won their races in the August primary on Tuesday and will advance to the general election on Nov. 8. 67TH DISTRICT. Republican...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing residents are not turning in absentee ballots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community members in Lansing are not turning in their absentee ballots before the primary election in August. Residents across Michigan have been turning in absentee ballots weeks before the primaries. Officials said most people in Lansing who requested an absentee ballot haven’t turned them in yet....
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy