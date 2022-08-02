Wal-Mart remains closed Monday following shooting; reopening unknown

Outside the Bozeman Walmart where a shooting took place Sunday night, there are still cars driving in and out of the store parking lot. Many are being turned away by employees who are telling customers to go home as the store does remain closed as of this time.

Some customers that we spoke to said they needed to go to the store but couldn’t get some of the supplies that they needed so they are looking for other stuff around town.

“I came in because my daughter has special needs child and Walmart has many of the things that I can’t find at other stores,” says Bozeman resident Ray Condes.

A Walmart spokesperson says they are still working with investigators as the store remains closed.

“We are still working with investigators, and cleaning up the store, we do not have an estimated time to open yet, we do expect it to be open today but we do not have a specific time,” says Walmart Spokesperson Robert Arrieta.

Wal-Mart says the best way to find out when the store will re-open will be to check on the store’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Walmart2084/