ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Wal-Mart remains closed Monday following shooting; reopening unknown

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
KBZK News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbOud_0h18DOfY00

Outside the Bozeman Walmart where a shooting took place Sunday night, there are still cars driving in and out of the store parking lot. Many are being turned away by employees who are telling customers to go home as the store does remain closed as of this time.

Some customers that we spoke to said they needed to go to the store but couldn’t get some of the supplies that they needed so they are looking for other stuff around town.

“I came in because my daughter has special needs child and Walmart has many of the things that I can’t find at other stores,” says Bozeman resident Ray Condes.

A Walmart spokesperson says they are still working with investigators as the store remains closed.

“We are still working with investigators, and cleaning up the store, we do not have an estimated time to open yet, we do expect it to be open today but we do not have a specific time,” says Walmart Spokesperson Robert Arrieta.

Wal-Mart says the best way to find out when the store will re-open will be to check on the store’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Walmart2084/

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Crime & Safety
Bozeman, MT
Cars
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Cars
City
Bozeman, MT
MY 103.5

New Details Released About Shooting at Bozeman Walmart

The Bozeman Police Department released additional details about a shooting at the Walmart in Bozeman on Sunday. The following information was provided in an update from the Bozeman Police Department. Bozeman Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred inside the Walmart in Bozeman at approximately...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wal Mart#Vehicles#The Bozeman Walmart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
KBZK News

KBZK News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
985K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy