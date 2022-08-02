Vote 2022: Broward supervisor of elections works to correct ballot mistake

www.local10.com
floridianpress.com
Democrat Supervisor of Elections Appears to Violate DeSantis Election Integrity Law
Since the 2020 presidential election, election integrity has become a paramount issue for conservative voters across the nation. Now, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections is under fire for allegedly violating Florida's election integrity laws. In the 2021 legislative session in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the SB 90 voter...
Click10.com
Some Fort Lauderdale voters have yet to receive ballots, notice incorrect address listed on election website
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla – Several voters in Broward County are still waiting to receive their ballots, and the election is just weeks away. One resident who lives in Downtown Fort Lauderdale off Las Olas Boulevard did not receive her ballot due to an incorrect address. She told Local 10...
Some voters say they got wrong ballots for primary elections. Updated forms are on the way.
With the primary elections just weeks away, some South Florida voters say they’ve received mail-in ballots — only to realize they have the wrong candidates and races on them. Debby Eisinger, who previously served as Cooper City mayor, is currently a Fort Lauderdale resident and said she was one of the people who received an incorrect ballot. “It was mailed to my residence, but I knew it wasn’t ...
islandernews.com
FL Democratic Party releases list of endorsements in school board races, including Miami-Dade
The politicization of traditionally nonpartisan local school board races continues with first Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsing candidates, followed by Gubernatorial Candidate Charlie Crist and now the Florida Democratic Party has also issued endorsements in local school board races. Party chairman Manny Diaz announced endorsements in 18 races in 13 counties.
floridapolitics.com
Barbara Sharief’s nonsense lawsuit is desperate, devoid of facts
The facts and the law are against her, so she's resorted to table banging. In November 2014, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel ran a story with the headline reading in part, “Broward’s Sharief to admit guilt.”. The article concerns inaccurate financial disclosures filed by Barbara Sharief and reports that...
Voters Can Drop Off Their Mail-in Ballots at These Locations
Early voting has begun for the upcoming primary election on August 23, 2022, and there are multiple ways to cast your ballot: vote-by-mail, early voting, and on voting day. So far, 28,289 Broward County residents have mailed back their ballots. Have a vote-by-mail ballot? Mail them, or drop them off...
Click10.com
Recent redistricting causing some voters in Broward County to receive wrong ballots
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – As vote-by-mail ballots begin to arrive in South Florida, some eagle-eyed Broward County voters have noticed something wrong. Those voters reported to the county that they received the wrong ballots in their mailbox. Debby Eisinger, the former mayor of Cooper City, is one of those...
Click10.com
Senate candidate Val Demings visits Haitian community leaders in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Senate candidate Val Demings wants to take Marco Rubio’s seat, and she’s got some tough new TV ads that are airing in heavy rotation in South Florida. On Monday, she brought her campaign to North Miami. She spoke with various members of the...
WSVN-TV
Hundreds of ‘structurally deficient’ bridges in Florida, including dozens in Miami-Dade and Broward
Hundreds of bridges across the state are under scrutiny over how badly they need fixing, and dozens are here in South Florida. The Nightteam’s Karen Hensel has this bridge breakdown in tonight’s 7 Investigates. Driving in Florida can be a trip, from terrible traffic to speed demons to...
Miami New Times
Uncle Luke: Virginia Key Homeless Camp Plan Is a Travesty
In the City of Miami, governing like it's a banana republic never goes out of style. Last Thursday, July 29, droves of residents and activists left Miami City Hall believing they had thwarted a poorly conceived plan to create a "homeless transition camp" on a historic spot. Of five potential...
Click10.com
Miami commissioner responds to criticism over proposed Virginia Key homeless community
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – A controversial proposal to create pop-up communities for the homeless across Miami, including on Virginia Key, was approved by commissioners last week. The matter is now heading to the people. Commissioner Joe Carollo responded to critics of a City of Miami plan build between 50...
wlrn.org
'I was absolutely shocked': Virginia Key homeless encampment approval causes uproar
Miami city commissioners initially shot down a proposal to move many unhoused people to an encampment on Virginia Key. But Esther Alonso, founder of the Virginia Key Outdoor Center, knew that this wasn’t the end. And she was right. Hours later, on Thursday, the motion to pilot the “transition...
Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities
Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
BCPS spends $100K of taxpayer money on retreat for administrators
FORT LAUDERDALE – With Broward teachers receiving a paltry 1.33% raise last year, some are wondering why the district's administrators recently spent a lavish weekend away at a Naples resort.At a Broward School Board meeting about the budget, a question you'd expect was asked: "Where does the money go?" "There needs to be accountability for everything they're willing to spend money on," said Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco.Talk of the budget was bogged down by what some perceive as excessive spending after about 180 administrators, including principals and assistants, attended a three-day retreat in late July. The trip...
FLORIDA: New HOA Survey Shows Most Despise Living In Controlled Community
Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach… Survey Also Shows Nearly Half Of HOA Homeowners Believe Their Board Is Incompetent. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A new study just out by Rocket Mortgage reveals that while most Floridians tolerate living in communities controlled by Homeowner […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Miami-Dade School Board member: Lieutenant governor intimidating supporters
MIAMI – Miami-Dade Public School Board member Dr. Marta Perez alleges Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez has insisted people not support her campaign to keep her seat or "bad things will happen."Her District 8 opponent Monica Colucci's campaign tells CBS4 that Perez is responding like this because she's in a losing position, calling it an act of desperation."It's a nightmare of intimidation to people who support me at every level," said Perez.Dr. Perez has served on the school board for 24 years in Miami-Dade.She faces significant opposition in her re-election bid, alleging a former staffer left after receiving threats."Visited by the...
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
Citizens insurance rates will soon climb for thousands of Floridians
In less than a month, one of Florida's largest home insurers is raising their rates for a majority of their customers.
thewestsidegazette.com
Posters With Hate Messages Found at Progressive Church in Fort Lauderdale
About nine posters were found on the walls of the Sunshine Cathedral, which bills itself as the “world’s largest progressive queer church.”. The reverend of a progressive church in Fort Lauderdale wants answers after someone targeted the place of worship with posters filled with hateful messages. About nine...
Click10.com
Feds: Miami doc’s $38M health care fraud scheme paid for condos, cars; now he’s going to prison
MIAMI – A Miami physician’s six-year, $38 million health care fraud scheme paid for luxury cars and beachfront condominiums, prosecutors say. But 63-year-old Armando Valdes won’t be doing any driving where he’ll be living next—and the accommodations are sure to be a step down. That’s...
