Semi-truck stolen from business serving Byron Township for 25 years

A semi-truck was stolen from a family-owned business in Kent County over the weekend. Preferred Trucking tells FOX 17 they’ve been in the area for 25 years and never had anything like this happen before.

Kent County Sheriff’s Sgt. Eric Brunner tells FOX 17 there's obviously been a significant rash of stolen vehicles throughout our greater Kent County area. You know with Kia's, the Hyundai's.

But this is something different. A stolen semi-truck in Byron Township was taken from the parking lot of Preferred Trucking off Gordon Industrial Drive on Saturday.

“Some point in time in the afternoon, a semi-truck was detached from the semi-trailer, and then the semi-truck or the tractor itself was stolen from the business there,” said Sgt. Brunner.

Although car thefts have been on the rise in the county, the Kent County Sheriff’s office believes someone with experience operating a semi-truck is responsible.

“This wouldn't be your run-of-the-mill teenager that's turning around, you know, joy riding with a vehicle. There's a specific, probably, intent of why they're taking this vehicle and then taking it where they are,” said Sgt. Brunner.

But why would someone steal a semi? Sgt. Brunner says the answer could be as simple as parts, and there is a potential that taking a large truck like this could be used in some type of larger scheme.

Right now, investigators are reviewing surveillance video for leads and say they have reason to believe the stolen truck may be outside of the state of Michigan. As far as potential charges, stealing a motor vehicle in Michigan is a five-year felony. Stealing a vehicle for profit and/or conducting criminal enterprise is a 20-year felony.

As of now, officials aren't passing on any suspect information, but do believe this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

