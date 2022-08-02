Garage burns at empty house in Stanton

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said. According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO