ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, CA

Garage burns at empty house in Stanton

By shelley-henderson
localocnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
localocnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said. According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Anaheim, CA
Orange County, CA
Accidents
Stanton, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stanton, CA
Anaheim, CA
Accidents
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Anaheim offers bonuses to fix bus driver shortage

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Amongst the job listings for handymen and painters on Craigslist.com, the Anaheim Transportation Network has posted a plea: “Ever consider driving a bus? We pay 3,000 to train!”. The job posting, listed in conjunction with the Parking Company of America vendor, is an escalation of...
ANAHEIM, CA
newsantaana.com

Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley

41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
WESTMINSTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Anaheimfire
foxla.com

Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex

CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
CORONA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
newsantaana.com

A DUI suspect crashed into a utility box in Orange

Early Saturday morning, Tustin police officers responded to the area of Newport and Holt regarding calls about a vehicle which had crashed into a structure. The driver had crashed into a utility box, was unconscious behind the wheel, and was still actively accelerating forwards. The responding police officers quickly devised...
crimevoice.com

Laguna Niguel hit-and-run suspect arrested in Newport Beach

A man suspected of the felony hit-and-run of a 26-year-old woman in Laguna Niguel was arrested about two weeks after the incident. The suspect, 51-year-old Phillip Roebuck of Laguna Niguel, allegedly fled to Henderson, Nevada a short time after the incident. He then left his vehicle in Nevada and returned to California before being arrested.
crimevoice.com

L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint

An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire

A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
CORONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide

Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
COACHELLA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy