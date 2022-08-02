Garage burns at empty house in Stanton

localocnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said. According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim offers bonuses to fix bus driver shortage
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Amongst the job listings for handymen and painters on Craigslist.com, the Anaheim Transportation Network has posted a plea: “Ever consider driving a bus? We pay 3,000 to train!”. The job posting, listed in conjunction with the Parking Company of America vendor, is an escalation of...
newsantaana.com
Man fatally shot in Westminster and left in a van at an Arco in Fountain Valley
41-year-old Donald Joshua Ratzlaff of Huntington Beach was shot to death on Sunday at an Arco gas station at 10975 Edinger Ave., in Fountain Valley. Westminster police officers were initially called early on Sunday, at 4:10 a.m., to an apartment complex at the 15200 block of Magnolia Street after getting reports of shots fired. However the responding officers did not find anything and cleared the call.
‘He shot my arm off!’ Store owner blasts would-be robber with shotgun, police say
A would-be robber was critically injured after being shot by a store owner in California in a dramatic incident that was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
foxla.com
Police looking for man who was armed with rifle at Corona apartment complex
CORONA, Calif. - Corona Police are searching for the suspect who was involved in an officer-involved shooting. On July 31, around 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the Ashton Apartments on Stoneridge Dr. After receiving reports of a man armed with a gun. When officers arrived on scene, they located the suspect walking in the parking lot holding a rifle.
nypressnews.com
Off-duty Riverside motorcycle sergeant killed in crash near Perris identified as 25-year veteran
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — The Riverside Police Department is mourning the life of one of its own after an off-duty sergeant was killed in a crash. According to police, Sgt. Matt Lewis was killed in a collision involving a pickup truck Monday night at Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road near Perris.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsantaana.com
A DUI suspect crashed into a utility box in Orange
Early Saturday morning, Tustin police officers responded to the area of Newport and Holt regarding calls about a vehicle which had crashed into a structure. The driver had crashed into a utility box, was unconscious behind the wheel, and was still actively accelerating forwards. The responding police officers quickly devised...
crimevoice.com
Laguna Niguel hit-and-run suspect arrested in Newport Beach
A man suspected of the felony hit-and-run of a 26-year-old woman in Laguna Niguel was arrested about two weeks after the incident. The suspect, 51-year-old Phillip Roebuck of Laguna Niguel, allegedly fled to Henderson, Nevada a short time after the incident. He then left his vehicle in Nevada and returned to California before being arrested.
crimevoice.com
L.A. gang member accused of robbing Fountain Valley liquor store at gunpoint
An L.A. gang member wanted for multiple charges has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an American Liquor store at gunpoint. Steven Martinez (23) is believed to be one of two suspects who robbed the American Liquor store located at 18027 Magnolia in Fountain Valley around 9:30 AM on July 11th. Martinez held up a handgun as the suspects demanded cash from the store clerk.
mynewsla.com
Corona Police Confront Man Carrying Rifle, Leading to Gunfire
A man suspected of brandishing a rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to shoot at him, was at large Wednesday, with authorities asking for the public’s help in identifying him. According to the Corona Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday outside...
L.A. Weekly
Hector Serrano Dead after Car Crash near McCall Boulevard [Riverside, CA]
22-Year-Old Passenger Killed in Big-Rig Collision on 215 Freeway. The collision happened shortly before 6:00 a.m., on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard. According to reports, a tire on the big-rig blew out on the 215 Freeway. The truck driver then lost control and veered into another lane.
OC Night Court Judge Improperly OKs Search Warrants While in Canada
An Orange County Superior Court judge has signed off on at least 19 search warrants while working remotely in Canada.
Man sentenced for murdering mother, leaving body in trash bin in Huntington Park
A man was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison on Monday for murdering his 66-year-old mother, whose body authorities found in a trash bin in Huntington Park.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
Comments / 1