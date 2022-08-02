OCTA issues emergency closure for northbound I-405 to repair falsework

localocnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
localocnews.com
OCTA Hosts Sessions for Public Comment on Proposed I-5 Improvements
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation
In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
Semi-truck gets stuck in overpass, shuts down northbound 405 Freeway
It happened around 5:12 p.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway near Brookhurst Street. The big rig hit the overpass, wedging into it significantly damaging the bridge.
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
Six charging stations were recently installed at the Canyon Country Community Center, which has been a popular location for charging. As a result of more electric vehicle options and the recent increase of gas prices, there has never been a better time to drive electric. It is evident that more Santa Clarita residents are driving electric vehicles because city-owned stations have provided more than 8,000 sessions this year alone, with an average of more than 400 unique drivers monthly.
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries.
localocnews.com
San Juan Capistrano Council to Further Study City Seal Design Options
Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision involving multiple injures to occupants of both vehicles occurred Tuesday night, Aug.2, in the city of Lancaster. At… Read more "Baby Among Occupants Involved in 2-Vehicle Multi-Injury Traffic Collision"
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach police offer hiring bonuses, short-term overtime bump amid staffing gap
The Laguna Beach Police Department will join the numerous law enforcement agencies across the nation offering bonuses to new employees, following an uptick in on-duty injuries and employees poached by other agencies. Police officers and dispatchers who jump ship to Laguna Beach by Dec. 31 will receive a one-time $15,000...
Fontana Herald News
Authorities investigate house fire which caused two deaths in San Bernardino
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a house fire which caused the deaths of two people in San Bernardino on July 30. The fire erupted at 11:11 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Holly Vista Boulevard. Firefighters arrived within six minutes of dispatch to find moderate smoke showing from a single story, single family residence, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
signalscv.com
One transported after crashing into pole, down embankment
One person was rescued after their vehicle crashed down an embankment at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday near the Placerita Canyon off ramp on Highway 14, according to Supervisor Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Velderrain said the vehicle knocked a Southern California Edison pole down during...
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
signalscv.com
Two people transported to trauma center after head-on collision
Paramedics transported two individuals to a nearby hospital after reports of a head-on collision in the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday evening, according to emergency personnel. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station first received reports of a head-on collision on...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 3, 2022:. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph. Highs temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s through...
localocnews.com
City of Hope opens the most advanced comprehensive cancer center in Orange County
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer.
foxla.com
Speed, alcohol factors in deadly 8-vehicle crash: Rialto PD
A speeding car caused a fiery multi-vehicle pileup in Rialto Monday night. A woman and a child were among those killed.
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim offers bonuses to fix bus driver shortage
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Amongst the job listings for handymen and painters on Craigslist.com, the Anaheim Transportation Network has posted a plea: “Ever consider driving a bus? We pay 3,000 to train!”. The job posting, listed in conjunction with the Parking Company of America vendor, is an escalation of...
irvineweekly.com
Irvine Approves New Framework For Great Park Development
On Tuesday, July 26, the Great Park Board voted 4-1 to approve a new framework plan for major enhancements, paving the way for new development across 300 acres of open space. The first phase of Irvine’s new Great Park framework includes sprawling botanical gardens, a veterans memorial park, a permanent amphitheater space, and long-awaited food and beverage options.
