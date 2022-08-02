Cape Coral father facing charges for child’s death hit with new molestation charges

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The State of Florida said it has new evidence indicating Ryan O’Leary not only played a part as a parent who starved his 18-month-old son to death, but that he might have molested one of his other kids.

The prosecution did so Monday morning during O’Leary’s court hearing at the Lee County Courthouse.

“When you see this type of stuff happen it’s usually for tactics,” said Fort Myers attorney Michael F. Hornung with MFH Law.

Hornung is not involved in this case, but said that because Ryan and his wife Sheila are being tried separately in a high profile case it’s not uncommon to see new charges be added last minute before a co-defendant trial.

“Sometimes strategy comes to mind into this as to why charges are being added at the last minute and why the state would prosecute one parent and not the other. In this case there’s more to it,” said Hornung.

It’s been over three years since an 18-month-old toddler was found dead on SE 45th Street in Cape Coral and it’s still something one neighbor said brings tears to her eyes.

“There’s no other words other than dismay seeing things so close that you would think would be apparent when children are starving across the street, but I wasn’t nosy enough of a neighbor to see it,” the neighbor said.

Sheila O’Leary is set to be in court next Monday, August 8 for her sentencing trial. Her defense team has asked for a new trial.

Ryan’s attorneys have asked for a continuance in his case so the defense team can go over the new allegations from the state. He will be back in court in September.

The child that the state said was molested by Ryan O’Leary will be asked to participate in questioning regarding what the child claims happened during that time in 2019.

O’Leary is already facing first degree murder charges, we will provide updates as more information is released.