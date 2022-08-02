Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect

Police officials say a man who has smashed several businesses' windows in downtown Palm Springs is out of custody despite being sentenced to 16 months in jail. Joshua Moon, 42, was sentenced to more than a year in county jail just last week. He pled guilty to a vandalism charge for throwing a rock through the front The post Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO