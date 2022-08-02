Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect

holtvilletribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
z1077fm.com
WOMAN ARRESTED IN TWENTYNINE PALMS FOR INVESTIGATION OF MAIL THEFT AND ATTEMPTED FRAUD
A woman was arrested in Twentynine Palms on Saturday, accused of stealing a large amount of mail and attempting fraud. According to a Sheriff’s report, Nancy Gonzalez, 49, was arrested near Baseline Road and Utah Trail, after which they say she admitted to attempted check fraud, identification theft, and stealing credit card funds in the thousands of dollars.
mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender
Police officials say a man who has smashed several businesses' windows in downtown Palm Springs is out of custody despite being sentenced to 16 months in jail. Joshua Moon, 42, was sentenced to more than a year in county jail just last week. He pled guilty to a vandalism charge for throwing a rock through the front The post Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested on a charge of child abduction after pursuit
A man was arrested on a charge of child abduction, according to the Upland Police Department. On July 28, the Special Investigations Unit and detectives arrested Steven Frank, 29, after he led them on a brief pursuit into Rialto, the Upland P.D. said on its Facebook page on Aug. 3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police
The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision
A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified today as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident. John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the The post Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected in Fatal Stabbing on Bus in Desert Hot Springs Arrested
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing. another man to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs was behind bars today. Officers responded to a “disturbance” about 6 p.m. Friday in the. 66300 block of Mission Lakes Boulevard, where they found a...
Driver in deadly Rialto crash reached 80 to 100 mph: police
The driver involved in a deadly, fiery Rialto crash on Monday was driving 80 to 100 miles per hour while possibly under the influence, investigators said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial
A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim's son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled today. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation that identified him as the second The post Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
Drug dealer arrested in Grand Terrace, nabbed with 42 pounds of cocaine
An alleged small-time drug dealer was arrested in Grand Terrace, where deputies found 19 bricks of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $700,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged
A 46-year-old man accused of committing several burglaries at Palm Springs businesses was charged with various felony. As we've previously reported, over the past month, break-ins were reported at Santorini off East Vista Chino, Manhattan in the Desert, along with the Sandwich Spot, Gastro Pub 1501, and the AIM Mail Center According to the Palm Springs The post Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged appeared first on KESQ.
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
toofab.com
Dramatic Video Shows Liquor Store Owner, 80, Pull Shotgun on Armed Robber: 'He Shot My Arm Off!'
Three men were arrested and one is in the hospital after the incident, which also sparked a heart attack for the clerk. Four would-be-robbers got the surprise of a lifetime when they attempted to loot a liquor store in Norco, California earlier this week, per police. On Sunday, around 2:45am,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
Burglary at Crestline Christian Camp leads to 3 arrests in Crestline
Authorities made three arrests recently in connection with a burglary that took place in July at a Christian camp in Crestline. The Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station was contacted about a burglary at the Thousand Pines Christian Camp located in the 300 block of South Thousand Pines Road near Lake Gregory on July 20. Multiple items […]
Fontana Herald News
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1
An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Thousand Palms Man Charged With Various Burglary And Vandalism Felony Charges
INDIO (CNS) – A 46-year-old man accused of committing several. commercial burglaries in the Palm Springs area was charged today with various. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, detectives. investigated several burglaries, mostly of restaurants, allegedly committed by. the same person over the past few weeks and subsequently...
foxla.com
Riverside PD sergeant killed in off-duty crash
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A sergeant with the Riverside Police Department was killed while off-duty in a crash Monday night, officials said. The fallen officer was identified by the Riverside Police Department as Sgt. Matt Lewis. He grew up in Riverside and was a 25-year veteran of the force. According...
Comments / 0