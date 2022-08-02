GO Pulaski County registration opens

pcpatriot.com
NRVNews
Pulaski County Resident Graduates as LPN
Pulaski County resident Amber Danielle Tabor was among the New River Community College students who graduated from the practical nursing program on August 1. Dr. Peter Anderson, NRCC Vice President for Instruction and Student Services, addressed graduates at the ceremony. Stacey Crowder and Daniel Longoria were chosen by their peers to give the student address.
WDBJ7.com
Volunteers sought for “ReNew the New” river clean-up event
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Places across the New River Valley are hosting the seventh regional New River Cleanup event “ReNew the New” August 27. They invite citizens of the New River Valley to volunteer time to ensure the namesake of the region is healthy and clean. The 2022...
COVID expectations for 2022-23 school year in Virginia
(WFXR) — When it comes to going back to school, uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic can cause some Virginia parents to worry. “The COVID thing is coming back and that is my only concern…Just everybody getting sick again like it was in 2020,” said Melissa Saunders, who cares for her two grandchildren. Some back-to-school coronavirus […]
WSLS
Henry County to expand internet services
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County residents will have more access to the internet soon. On Tuesday, the Henry County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract with RiverStreet Networks that would expand internet services to underserved areas throughout the county, according to a press release. The release said that...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts share COVID update
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) will be holding a conference on Tuesday to provide a public health update. Dr. Cynthia Morrow will provide the update at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Morrow will provide a COVID-19 update and share other information surrounding public health topics.
WSLS
Here’s a list of National Night Out events in Southwest, Central Virginia
National Night Out is back for 2022, and people across the region will be celebrating. Here’s where you can find National Night Out events near you this year. City of Covington 2nd Annual National Night: 6:00 p.m. at Main Street Park – The City of Covington said that residents can meet Police Officers and City employees while enjoying free food and drinks, and for kids, there will be a jump-house, dunk tank, prizes, and much more. Officials said all City First Responders will have vehicles displayed and everyone will have the opportunity to dunk a Police Officer.
Franklin News Post
VHSL alignment proposal places Franklin County in Class 5
CHARLOTTESVILLE—A recommended plan by the Virginia High School League’s (VHSL) Alignment Committee has placed Franklin County in Class 5 and in Region D which includes 18 other schools. If approved, the plan would be in effect for the 2023-2024 through 2026-2027 academic years. High School officials said they...
Traffic delays in Tazewell County due to construction
TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays are expected near the Tazewell/Russell County line in both directions due to blasting. Construction is expected to be starting at 3:00 P.M. Drivers and commuters are asked to find an alternate route at that time. Continue to follow 59News for an update on this story.
Free school meals for Virginia students? How to apply
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As kids return to the classroom this fall, they will also return to the cafeteria. No Kid Hungry Virginia projects that 64,000 more students will be eligible for free meals thanks to the Virginia General Assembly’s new budget. The group says historically about 600,000 students across the Commonwealth have relied […]
WDBJ7.com
COVID cases remain high but steady in Roanoke region
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID cases in the Roanoke region are high but holding steady. It’s something Dr. Cynthia Morrow of the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts is watching closely, along with Monkeypox and Hepatitis A cases. She addressed all three illnesses during a briefing Tuesday morning. Here’s what...
Tazewell County Public Schools Announces Policy To Provide Free Meals To Students
TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Tazewell County Public Schools announced its policy for providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each school and/or central school nutrition office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party....
wfxrtv.com
FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
Southwest, central Virginia schools face staffing shortages, host job fairs, offer hiring incentives
(WFXR)— According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), there are 10 teaching endorsement areas that are dealing with critical shortages in the Commonwealth. They include: Elementary education, PreK through sixth grade Special education Middle education, grades six through eight Career and technical education Mathematics, grades six through 12 (including Algebra 1) Science (secondary) Foreign […]
WSLS
Section of the Blue Ridge Parkway reopens
ROANOKE, Va. – A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway has reopened, according to the National Park Service. On Monday afternoon, the closed portion of the roadway on the Roanoke River Bridge re-opened, Leesa Brandon with the NPS confirmed. The stretch of roadway was originally supposed to reopen at...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Barnabas John Svalina
Barnabas John Svalina, 41, of Pulaski, VA, passed away on 3 July 2022 at Carilion Hospital, Roanoke, VA. He was born on 24 November 1980 to John and Mary Beth Svalina in Slidell, LA. In 2007, he started his career with 84Lumber in Abingdon, VA, which led him to Pulaski,...
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power issues warning concerning rising water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says water levels at Claytor and Leesville dams could rise starting August 3 and continue to fluctuate throughout the week. The National Weather Service is calling for high temperatures, and PJM, the independent regional transmission organization that manages the electric grid in 13 states, has notified Appalachian Power it may need to increase power generation at its hydroelectric plants to maintain the reliability of the regional electric grid if called upon to do so.
wfirnews.com
Fallen tree blamed for motorcyclist’s death on Blue Ridge Parkway
While en route, NPS law enforcement rangers, along with first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, were advised that CPR was in progress on the single motorcycle operator, William Dashiell, 71 years old, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Dashiell died on scene as a result to his injuries. Witnesses from Dashiell’s riding...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke wildlife center caring for Bobcat kitten rescued in Lynchburg
(WFXR) — A baby Bobcat was recently rescued in the Hill City and brought to the Star City in order to be treated for a number of health issues. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke posted on Facebook on Sunday, July 31 that some “eagle-eyed rescuers” spotted this Bobcat kitten alone and very sick in Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
Man pleads guilty, faces prison for hitting boy getting off school bus
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man accused of hitting a boy who had just gotten off a school bus in Henry County has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to two years, eight months behind bars. David Walker was sentenced Wednesday. The Martinsville man was arrested for the hit-and-run of...
High school sports face challenges in southwest, central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Classes have yet to begin in southwest and central Virginia schools, but thousands of student-athletes around the Commonwealth have already been on practice fields for weeks. According to the Virginia High School League (VHSL), more than 170,000 students will take part in some sort of interscholastic athletics during the 2022-2023 school […]
