RECALL NOTICE: HEB recalls light mint chocolate chip ice cream

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – HEB issued a recall Monday evening for its half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to an undeclared allergen.
In a press release from the grocer, HEB said the product contains wheat, but it was not declared on the product label.Over 100K pounds of frozen beef recalled due to misbranding, allergy risks
People with a wheat allergy or sensitivity would be at risk of a serious allergic reaction if they ate the ice cream.
HEB said the issue was discovered when one ice cream was found in the carton of another ice cream.
H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream was removed from store shelves, and there have been no reported illnesses in connection with the ice cream.Recalled baby bottles violate federal lead content ban
HEB product:
|UPC Number
|Product
|Size
|Best by date
|4122048399
|H-E-B Creamy Creation Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
|½ gallon
|06 Jan 23
If you purchased the product, HEB said you can return it to your nearest store for a full refund. You can also contact HEB Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
