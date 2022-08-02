ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Seminole, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Harney, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Seminole; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Seminole County in east central Florida South central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geneva, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Geneva, Lake Harney, Farmton and Mullet Lake Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Central Florida counties

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Flagler County that expired at 11:15 p.m. In Orange and Osceola counties, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:15 p.m. In Polk County, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings in Seminole and Volusia counties expired...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Seminole County closing Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – After providing help for more than 17 months, Seminole County is closing its Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The county made the decision to shut down the application portal at 5 p.m. Wednesday because of a lack of funding. Carrie Longsworth, who is the community assistance...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Osceola County

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Osceola County Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 525 east of Lake Tohopekaliga Road. The front right corner of a pickup truck clipped the bicyclist, ejecting him onto the shoulder. He...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Plane makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the Orlando International Airport Wednesday afternoon. An animal collided with flight 1334, which was headed for LaGuardia Airport, shortly after takeoff, according to officials with Frontier. The plane returned to Orlando International Airport, where it...
ORLANDO, FL
