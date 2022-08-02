Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Orange by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Seminole, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Harney, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Seminole; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Seminole County in east central Florida South central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geneva, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Geneva, Lake Harney, Farmton and Mullet Lake Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Central Florida counties
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Flagler County that expired at 11:15 p.m. In Orange and Osceola counties, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7:15 p.m. In Polk County, a severe thunderstorm warning expired at 7 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings in Seminole and Volusia counties expired...
I-4 in Seminole County is back open after a serious crash caused delays Wednesday afternoon
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A serious crash on Interstate 4 caused major traffic delays for commuters Wednesday afternoon. The westbound lanes of I-4 near state Route 46 were blocked after two cars were involved in a crash in Seminole County. See map of location below:. Troopers said traffic from...
Seminole County closing Emergency Rental Assistance Program
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – After providing help for more than 17 months, Seminole County is closing its Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The county made the decision to shut down the application portal at 5 p.m. Wednesday because of a lack of funding. Carrie Longsworth, who is the community assistance...
Power restored in Leesburg after lightning strike to transmission system leaves 12,000 in dark
LEESBURG, Fla. – Power has been restored to more than 12,000 customers in Leesburg after a bolt of lightning struck Duke Energy’s transmission system Tuesday night, officials said. Three substations were knocked offline, and the Leesburg East Substation, an electrical substation near North Boulevard, caught fire. [TRENDING: Become...
Heat index soars in Central Florida as rain chances stay low -- for now
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will remained low for Monday in Central Florida, but that will soon change. We will feel plenty of heat, with high temperatures in the mid- and upper 90s in the Orlando area and rain chances at 30%. The heat index is expected to be over 105 degrees.
UPDATE: Winter Garden resident Jane Dunkelberger has been found
Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, has been found and is in a medical facility located in Orange County. On Monday, Aug.1, her family had filed a missing person report with the Florida Crime Information Center after 72 hours of no contact. The family was able to...
7-year-old girl dies after crash on I-4 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 7-year-old girl died Wednesday night hours after a crash on Interstate 4 near Sanford, the third serious crash on that stretch of interstate over the last two days, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the fatal wreck occurred at 11:10 a.m. on...
Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Osceola County
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Osceola County Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 525 east of Lake Tohopekaliga Road. The front right corner of a pickup truck clipped the bicyclist, ejecting him onto the shoulder. He...
Deltona big rig driver injured after crashing into dump truck on I-4 in Seminole County, FHP says
LAKE MARY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Deltona man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his big rig slammed into the back of a dump truck that had stopped for traffic on Interstate 4 in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The crash happened around 9:35 a.m. on I-4...
‘Danger! Get back!’ High-tech ‘super bus’ means business in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida children will soon be back in the classroom — and that means school buses will be back on area roads. Districts want motorists to be aware when they’re behind the wheel. It’s about keeping kids safe. In Osceola County, Channel...
Plane makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Frontier Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing at the Orlando International Airport Wednesday afternoon. An animal collided with flight 1334, which was headed for LaGuardia Airport, shortly after takeoff, according to officials with Frontier. The plane returned to Orlando International Airport, where it...
Alligator found with knife in its head in Volusia County pond
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator found in a Volusia County pond with a knife in its head was recently euthanized, Click Orlando reports. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers were able to open an investigation into the reptile after seeing photos of it circulating online, according to the media outlet.
Body found outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A person was found dead inside a car parked outside a Red Lobster in Kissimmee on Wednesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the restaurant's parking lot on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway for a suspicious incident, and found the body inside a vehicle on the property.
Person found dead outside Red Lobster in Kissimmee, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies arrived on scene Wednesday and saw a dead...
More travelers using smaller Central Florida airports
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A perfect storm has caused travel chaos across Central Florida this summer with people heading back out after the pandemic, staffing shortages and extreme weather. Smaller airports might hold the answer to smoother travel. With the air travel chaos, bigger is not always better when deciding...
Residents say crashes are common at Michigan and Crystal Lake curve in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brent Daum has heard several crashes outside his apartment where Michigan Street turns into Crystal Lake Drive in Orlando. Several crashes have occurred where Michigan Street transitions into Crystal Lake Drive. Drivers are speeding and distracted, a man who lives nearby says. Orange County is looking...
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
10 things to do in Orlando this weekend: August 5-7
ORLANDO, Fla. - From learning how to make amazing dishes from talented chefs to sampling beers at a local craft festival, here are 10 events happening this weekend in Orlando and surrounding Central Florida cities. Friday: August 5, 2022. Bad Bunny will perform live in concert at Camping World Stadium...
Hidden problem? Florida’s history of septic tanks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — There are almost 3 million septic systems across the state of Florida — 90,000 in Orange County alone. Most of the systems operate efficiently, serving as a low-cost way to handle waste. However, not all systems are maintained, and when they fail, it can...
