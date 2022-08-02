Social media trend encouraging people to steal Kia, Hyundai cars

www.azfamily.com
Arizona Woman Arrested For Allegedly Dumping Boiling Water On Her Dad
She was taking care of her father at a home in Phoenix.
Boy located by MCSO deputies reunited with parents
A boy that was found by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies wandering near Laveen has been reunited with his parents.
AZFamily
Convicted felon fires his AR-15 30 times outside Chandler Fashion Center, police say
The Department of Public Safety didn’t say how many people died, only that it involved two cars. Seeing the images coming out of Ukraine with so many in need of medical supplies and basic necessities, Becker believed his drones could help. Former diplomat explains background of arms dealer in...
AZFamily
Gilbert son grows out hair to make wig for mom
A Mesa teacher for deaf and hard-of-hearing students has started a fundraiser online to help with buying school supplies. Gilbert boy surprised with trip to San Diego Zoo thanks to Make-A-Wish Arizona. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:36 PM MST. |. Make-A-Wish said they’d be sending Valen on a seven-day...
12news.com
Body camera footage released in Phoenix police shooting
Phoenix police released body camera footage on Wednesday from a police shooting in west Phoenix. The man later died from his injuries at the hospital.
AZFamily
Caught on Camera: Brand-new pickup stolen from Peoria driveway by suspect in tow truck
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Peoria police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who used a tow truck to steal a pickup from the driveway of a home last weekend. It was all captured on a security camera. Police say it happened around 3...
fox10phoenix.com
Reports emerge of stolen pen at Maricopa County polling sites
The Maricopa County Attorney has issued a Cease and Desist letter against a candidate who is accused of encouraging voters to steal pens. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia has more on what happened.
AZFamily
Talking to your teens and the importance of parental vulnerability
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With teens returning to school, so return the stressors for both the student and the parents. Teenagers everywhere are facing a variety of daily struggles, many of which aren’t even centered in academics. So how do you talk to your kids about the issues of life that bother them and share wisdom with them along the way? Vanessa Baker, mom of six and Family Program Manager of Scottsdale-based “NotMyKid”, talked with Gina Maravilla today on Good Morning, Arizona, to talk about the importance of parental vulnerability.
AZFamily
Peoria police search for driver of tow truck who stole new pickup from driveway
Scammers are targetting flyers by pretending to be legit airline companies. A Gilbert man grew out his hair for two years so he could donate it for a wig for his mom, who has a tumor in her brain. Convicted felon fires his AR-15 30 times outside Chandler Fashion Center,...
AZFamily
On Your Side learns about the romance scammers' playbook
When a young girl got sick at the airport, this custodian stepped in to help the family. With yoga in the park, music, and plenty of food trucks ready to celebrate, Goodyear city leaders took us inside “The Heart of Goodyear.”. Maricopa County recorder discusses election security, ballot counting.
ABC 15 News
Woman stabbed at Wild Horse Pass Casino, FBI looking for suspect and truck
The FBI and Gila River Police Department are searching for a suspect in a stabbing attack outside of the Wild Horse Pass Casino over the weekend. The FBI Phoenix Field Office says the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the casino along I-10, south of Ahwatukee. A 31-year-old woman...
NBC News
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
'How can we help you today man?': Phoenix body camera footage shows moments leading up to officer shooting, killing man at group home
PHOENIX — Newly released body camera footage is giving insight into Phoenix police officers’ interactions with a man that they shot and killed last month. Phoenix police responded to a group home near 111th Avenue and Camelback after staff called and said 22-year-old Matthew Begay was making suicidal statements and threatening to jump out of a window.
AZFamily
Sky Harbor custodian helps family with sick child
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Meet Brian G. He’s a custodian with Sky Harbor International. So recently, he saw a mom returning on a late flight with her 3-year-old daughter, who was not feeling well, shortly after getting their luggage. The daughter got sick outside a restroom, leaving the mom...
AZFamily
Mother of Gilbert woman shot in her apartment seeking answers, reward being offered
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Nearly two months have passed since 19-year-old Rachel Hansen called Gilbert police after being shot at her apartment. Still, police have not identified a suspect in her case. Her mom, Kim Hansen, lives on a ranch just 3 miles from her daughter’s apartment, where an alleged intruder shot her. She feels the need to be strong for her family despite losing a daughter days before she turned 20. “I just kept thinking, this is not real,” Kim said. “This can’t happen and she’s going to walk through the front door.”
AZFamily
Gilbert man grows out hair to donate wig to his mom
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 27-year-old man grew his hair out for two years to donate it and make it into a wig for his mom, who lost her hair due to radiation treatment. In 2003, Melanie Shaha was diagnosed with a benign tumor on her pituitary gland in her brain. “Your pituitary is in the middle of your head and it sends a signal for things to work in your body,” explained Melanie. “It’s not cancer, it’s a benign tumor, but it’s in the wrong place and it smashes important things and can cause a lot of trouble, so you can’t let it stay.”
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Semi-Truck Accident on Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 3, 2022) – Early Monday morning, police responded to a semi-truck accident on Interstate 10 that left one victim dead. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m., near Interstate 17 on July 15th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area. For...
actionnews5.com
RENTAL REMORSE: Woman experiences “creepy” living conditions at Airbnb
MESA, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) – A woman needing some temporary housing was using a popular website to look for homes to rent when she came across a house she thought was just right. But when she arrived, she says the home was nothing like the photos she viewed online...
AZFamily
On Your Side recovers or saves Arizona viewers over $30K in July
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- John Kurczek had a $27,000 bill hanging over his head. But thanks to On Your Side, it’s a bill he doesn’t have to pay now. “I can’t begin to tell you how elated I am that I contacted your company and your station,” John said.
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
