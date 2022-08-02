Social media trend encouraging people to steal Kia, Hyundai cars

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 27-year-old man grew his hair out for two years to donate it and make it into a wig for his mom, who lost her hair due to radiation treatment. In 2003, Melanie Shaha was diagnosed with a benign tumor on her pituitary gland in her brain. “Your pituitary is in the middle of your head and it sends a signal for things to work in your body,” explained Melanie. “It’s not cancer, it’s a benign tumor, but it’s in the wrong place and it smashes important things and can cause a lot of trouble, so you can’t let it stay.”

