Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO