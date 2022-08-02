ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

wklw.com

Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County

Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky superintendents share experiences with deadly flooding

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support as they recapped […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts

BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them. Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help...
BUCKHORN, KY
Harlan County Courthouse News

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Rachel Faith Marlow, 38, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000) — waived to grand jury. • Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, second-degree cruelty to animals, two counts of dogs to be licensed, two counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, two counts of violating local county ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 8.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages

FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods

CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding

GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
KENTUCKY STATE
clayconews.com

Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY (August 2, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

