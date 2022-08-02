Volunteers assist cleanup efforts after Kentucky floods

herald-review.com
wdrb.com
Kindness of Kentuckians shines through after devastating floods in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fourth time in 18 months, Pike County has suffered catastrophic flooding. But the kindness of Kentuckians has shone through, as residents there are opening their homes — and their hearts — to help those in neighboring Letcher County. Taking a break from...
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
WLKY.com
'We just sat...in tears': Residents recall harrowing moments during eastern Kentucky floods
JACKSON, Ky. — Jimmy Campbell had just waded through chest-deep water to rescue his dog. He tried to drive out the no-outlet road leading to his home, but the mud and floodwaters were too much. So, he climbed up onto nearby railroad tracks, sat in the rain and watched...
wymt.com
‘They have no access to food or water’: Kentucky National Guard delivers supplies to devastated EKY communities
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky National Guard continues to deliver supplies to hard-hit areas in Eastern Kentucky. “The damaged areas is beyond belief until you see it like we have seen it just now,” Senate President Robert Stivers said. Servicemen are busy running missions in Black Hawk...
'I never thought it would happen here'; Residents recount the moment water rose in eastern Kentucky
WHITESBURG, Ky. — Deadly floods ripped through several counties in eastern Kentucky last week, killing 37 people, after days of heavy rainfall washed out the mountainous region. Lesia Watkins has lived in Jackson, Ky. for 52 years, she says she never imagined flood waters could get this high. "We...
wklw.com
Rising Dewey Lake Affecting State Highways in Floyd County
Rising water levels at Dewey Lake are affecting state and local roadways in Floyd County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports that the current lake elevation is 665.08 feet and water gates remain at minimum flow due to downstream flooding. This will cause the lake level to rise, which means area roadways are impassable or may become impassable.
Kentucky superintendents share experiences with deadly flooding
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support as they recapped […]
Knott County school devastated by historic flood
The start of the school year may look different for kids in Knott County after historic floodwaters did major damage to Hindman Elementary.
Heartbreak for families of Kentucky flood victims
In the community that straddles the Knott/Perry County border, the death toll keeps climbing and family members are doing whatever they can to remember the flood victims.
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
Ky. flood survivors in 5 counties can apply for FEMA help
Renters and homeowners in five Kentucky counties—Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry—are eligible to apply for individual assistance from FEMA.
wymt.com
Former WYMT anchor returns to hometown to aid in flood relief efforts
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - As many Appalachians inside and outside of Eastern Kentucky rally to help one another following the flood, several Eastern Kentuckians are coming back home to help the communities that raised them. Former WYMT anchor Sheri Sparks is one of those Eastern Kentuckians who wanted to help...
harlanenterprise.net
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods
CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
Powell County funeral home offers free funeral services for flood victims
Donation drop-off sites and fundraising efforts have kicked off across the state as dozens of individuals, organizations and businesses try to help survivors of last week’s deadly flooding.
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement donates cruisers to Kentucky police department hit by flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Law enforcement agencies in West Virginia are donating retired vehicles to the Whitesburg Police Department in Kentucky. Officers there lost at least seven cruisers to devastating flooding last week, according to a social media post from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Boone County deputies...
Breathitt County Sheriff gets nearly 20 calls of looters, FEMA warns about scams
As the water recedes on homes, Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan has gotten nearly 20 calls about looters and thieves over the last two days.
clayconews.com
Traffic Safety Checkpoints identified in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY (August 2, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries.
