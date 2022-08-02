Restock Your Return-to-Work Wardrobe at Everlane’s Summer Sale
Everlane has been enjoying some star power lately. In addition to being worn by Angelina Jolie, H.R.H. Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon in years past, the direct-to-consumer brand has been spotted recently on Katie Holmes, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Dornan, Nicole Richie, Kate Bosworth and other Hollywood stars.
The brand is known for its “radical transparency” ethos, resulting in effortless, minimalist essentials that are versatile by design. For those who are preparing their wardrobes for returning to the office or school (or are seeking to step away from those pandemic athleisure sets), Everlane ’s summer sale promises deep discounts on classic closet staples that rarely see markdowns.More from The Hollywood Reporter
The brand is offering up to 70 percent off womenswear and menswear , including on summer and fall-ready basics, footwear, travel-friendly bags and more — so now’s the time to stock up on those cult-favorite crewneck shirts for as low as $16. Also on offer are men’s shirts and button-downs for under $50, breezy summer dresses and jumpsuits starting at $18 and eco-conscious footwear for $11 and up, to name just a few standout deals. And there’s still plenty to choose from if you’re not ready to let go of your WFH basics — women’s activewear such as workout tanks and leggings are on sale for $10 and up, and men’s sweaters are on sale for $44 and up.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up more than 30 of the best women’s and men’s fashion deals to shop during Everlane’s summer blowout, including pieces for transitioning stylishly and seamlessly away from your sweatpants. Since the label rarely hosts sales, we expect inventory to move quick — so we suggest filling your cart sooner than later.
The Best Everlane Womenswear Deals
Everlane The Tiered Midi Dress (60% off)
Everlane The Tiered Midi Dress (reg. $128)
$51
Buy now
Everlane The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank (46% off)
Everlane The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank (reg. $30)
$16
Buy now
Everlane The ’90s Cheeky Jean (50% off)
Everlane The '90s Cheeky Jean (reg. $108)
$54
Buy now
Everlane The Italian Leather Studio Bag (35% off)
Everlane The Italian Leather Studio Bag (reg. $225)
$146
Buy now
Everlane The Twin Buckle Sandals (40% off)
Everlane The Twin Buckle Sandal (reg. $125)
$75
Buy now
Everlane The Cotton Tourist Shirt (44% off)
Everlane The Cotton Tourist Shirt (reg. $80)
$44
Buy now
Everlane The Tourist Shorts
Everlane The Tourist Shorts (reg. $65)
$32
Buy now
Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Shoes (60% off)
Everlane The Curvy Cheek Jeans (70% off)
Everlane The Curvy Cheek Jeans (reg. $88)
$26
Buy now
Everlane The Quilted Weekender (50% off)
Everlane The Quilted Weekender (reg. $115)
$57
Buy now
Everlane The Dream Pants (50% off)
Everlane The Dream Pants (reg. $88)
$44
Buy now
Everlane The Smocked Linen Dress (60% off)
Everlane The Smocked Linen Dress (reg. $88)
$35
Buy now
Everlane The Billow Cami (25% off)
Everlane The Billow Cami (reg. $60)
$45
Buy now
Everlane The Perform 24/7 Legging (50% off)
Everlane The Perform 24/7 Legging (reg. $68)
$34
Buy now
Everlane The Easy Button-Front Skirt (50% off)
Everlane The Easy Button-Front Skirt (reg. $88)
$44
Buy now
Everlane The Open Back Rib Dress (41% off)
Everlane The Open Back Rib Dress (reg. $78)
$46
Buy now
Everlane The Fatigue Apron Jumpsuit (60% off)
Everlane The Fatigue Apron Jumpsuit (reg. $118)
$47
Buy now
Everlane The ReNew Teddy Sport Sandals (70% off)
Everlane The ReNew Teddy Sport Sandals (reg. $80)
$24
Buy now
Everlane The Air Oversized Crew Tee (46% off)
Everlane The Air Oversized Crew Tee (reg. $30)
$16
Buy now
Everlane The Italian Leather Chelsea Boots (45% off)
Everlane The Italian Leather Chelsea Boots (reg. $195)
$107
Buy now
The Best Everlane Menswear Deals
Everlane The Track Bomber Jacket (50% off)
Everlane The Track Bomber Jacket (reg. $88)
$44
Buy now
Everlane ReLeather Court Sneaker Velcro (60% off)
Everlane ReLeather Court Sneaker Velcro (reg. $110)
$44
Buy now
Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt (60% off)
Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt (reg. $98)
$39
Buy now
Everlane The ReNew Air Pant (60% off)
Everlane The ReNew Air Pant (reg. $75)
$30
Buy now
Everlane The Denim Popover Shirt (60% off)
Everlane The Denim Popover Shirt (reg. $88)
$35
Buy now
Everlane The Organic French Terry Sweatpant (50% off)
Everlane The Organic French Terry Sweatpant (reg. $78)
$39
Buy now
Everlane Unisex French Terry Crew (60% off)
Everlane Unisex French Terry Crew (reg. $58)
$23
Buy now
Everlane The Wool Five-Panel Cap (70% off)
Everlane The Wool Five-Panel Cap (reg. $40)
$12
Buy now
Everlane The Forever Sneaker (60% off)
Everlane The Forever Sneaker (reg. $65)
$26
Buy now
Everlane The Brief (60% off)
Everlane The Brief (reg. $25)
$9
Buy now
