Restock Your Return-to-Work Wardrobe at Everlane’s Summer Sale

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1fnO_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane has been enjoying some star power lately. In addition to being worn by Angelina Jolie, H.R.H. Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon in years past, the direct-to-consumer brand has been spotted recently on Katie Holmes, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Dornan, Nicole Richie, Kate Bosworth and other Hollywood stars.

The brand is known for its “radical transparency” ethos, resulting in effortless, minimalist essentials that are versatile by design. For those who are preparing their wardrobes for returning to the office or school (or are seeking to step away from those pandemic athleisure sets), Everlane ’s summer sale promises deep discounts on classic closet staples that rarely see markdowns.

The brand is offering up to 70 percent off womenswear and menswear , including on summer and fall-ready basics, footwear, travel-friendly bags and more — so now’s the time to stock up on those cult-favorite crewneck shirts for as low as $16. Also on offer are men’s shirts and button-downs for under $50, breezy summer dresses and jumpsuits starting at $18 and eco-conscious footwear for $11 and up, to name just a few standout deals. And there’s still plenty to choose from if you’re not ready to let go of your WFH basics — women’s activewear such as workout tanks and leggings are on sale for $10 and up, and men’s sweaters are on sale for $44 and up.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up more than 30 of the best women’s and men’s fashion deals to shop during Everlane’s summer blowout, including pieces for transitioning stylishly and seamlessly away from your sweatpants. Since the label rarely hosts sales, we expect inventory to move quick — so we suggest filling your cart sooner than later.

The Best Everlane Womenswear Deals

Everlane The Tiered Midi Dress (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcEff_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Tiered Midi Dress (reg. $128)

$51


Buy now

Everlane The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank (46% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDkHj_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank (reg. $30)

$16


Buy now

Everlane The ’90s Cheeky Jean (50% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CaxCM_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The '90s Cheeky Jean (reg. $108)

$54


Buy now

Everlane The Italian Leather Studio Bag (35% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Co6iZ_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Italian Leather Studio Bag (reg. $225)

$146


Buy now

Everlane The Twin Buckle Sandals (40% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuB41_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Twin Buckle Sandal (reg. $125)

$75


Buy now

Everlane The Cotton Tourist Shirt (44% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udmOe_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Cotton Tourist Shirt (reg. $80)

$44


Buy now

Everlane The Tourist Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bowt_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Tourist Shorts (reg. $65)

$32


Buy now

Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Shoes (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40n7Oa_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Curvy Cheek Jeans (70% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ntcd_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Curvy Cheek Jeans (reg. $88)

$26


Buy now

Everlane The Quilted Weekender (50% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lsKvT_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Quilted Weekender (reg. $115)

$57


Buy now

Everlane The Dream Pants (50% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12w7YJ_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Dream Pants (reg. $88)

$44


Buy now

Everlane The Smocked Linen Dress (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hvjoa_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Smocked Linen Dress (reg. $88)

$35


Buy now

Everlane The Billow Cami (25% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLN1L_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Billow Cami (reg. $60)

$45


Buy now

Everlane The Perform 24/7 Legging (50% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKxpD_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Perform 24/7 Legging (reg. $68)

$34


Buy now

Everlane The Easy Button-Front Skirt (50% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UnxXh_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Easy Button-Front Skirt (reg. $88)

$44


Buy now

Everlane The Open Back Rib Dress (41% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UpW0M_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Open Back Rib Dress (reg. $78)

$46


Buy now

Everlane The Fatigue Apron Jumpsuit (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30VkFe_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Fatigue Apron Jumpsuit (reg. $118)

$47


Buy now

Everlane The ReNew Teddy Sport Sandals (70% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcGLG_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The ReNew Teddy Sport Sandals (reg. $80)

$24


Buy now

Everlane The Air Oversized Crew Tee (46% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1miI_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Air Oversized Crew Tee (reg. $30)

$16


Buy now

Everlane The Italian Leather Chelsea Boots (45% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01scxx_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Italian Leather Chelsea Boots (reg. $195)

$107


Buy now

The Best Everlane Menswear Deals

Everlane The Track Bomber Jacket (50% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ivfMj_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Track Bomber Jacket (reg. $88)

$44


Buy now

Everlane ReLeather Court Sneaker Velcro (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4BQ7_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane ReLeather Court Sneaker Velcro (reg. $110)

$44


Buy now

Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVw0q_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt (reg. $98)

$39


Buy now

Everlane The ReNew Air Pant (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qc8Hy_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The ReNew Air Pant (reg. $75)

$30


Buy now

Everlane The Denim Popover Shirt (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oIfz9_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Denim Popover Shirt (reg. $88)

$35


Buy now

Everlane The Organic French Terry Sweatpant (50% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yEzQ_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Organic French Terry Sweatpant (reg. $78)

$39


Buy now

Everlane Unisex French Terry Crew (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UCuT_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane Unisex French Terry Crew (reg. $58)

$23


Buy now

Everlane The Wool Five-Panel Cap (70% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cp7xd_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Wool Five-Panel Cap (reg. $40)

$12


Buy now

Everlane The Forever Sneaker (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d0T7c_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Forever Sneaker (reg. $65)

$26


Buy now

Everlane The Brief (60% off)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhjBG_0h18AJ9I00

Everlane The Brief (reg. $25)

$9


Buy now

